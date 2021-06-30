Global Security Advisory Services Markets, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026 – GlobeNewswire

Dublin, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Global Security Advisory Services Market By Service Type (Penetration Testing, Vulnerability Management, Risk Management Strategy, Incident Response, Compliances Management, Others), By Enterprise Size, By Vertical, By Company, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The Global Security Advisory Services Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 20% during the forecast period.

Growing requirement to enhance the responsiveness of business processes with no safety compromises is one of the key factors due to which the market is anticipated to rev up during the forecast years.

Moreover, growing incidence of cyber espionage & increasing utilization of cyber security solutions in the BFSI sector is expected to bolster the growth of the market over the next few years. The Global Security Advisory Services Market is segmented based on service type, enterprise size, vertical, company, and region. Based on service type, the market can be categorized into penetration testing, vulnerability management, risk management strategy, incident response, compliances management, security program development & chief information security officer advisory and support.

Out of which, the security program development & chief information security officer advisory and support segment dominated the market in 2020 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period as well as it helps organizations to form strategies and monitors the process for preventing cyber threat. Based on the end-user industry, the market is fragmented into BFSI, IT and telecommunication, government and public sector, healthcare, energy and power, manufacturing and others. Among them, the BFSI segment is estimated to dominate the market through 2026 due to growing adoption of security advisory services in the end-user industry. The major players operating in the Global Security Advisory Services Market are Cisco, DXC Technologies, KPMG, Deloitte, PwC, TCS, EY, Verizon, Kudelski Security, NTT Security and Others. The key market players are adopting some competitive strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, partnership, agreements in order to expand their geographic reach and to increase their customer basis. Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Key Target Audience:

Security advisory services service provider

Market research and consulting firms

Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

Organizations, forums and alliances related to security advisory services

Report Scope: Global Security Advisory Services Market, By Service Type:

Penetration Testing

Vulnerability Management

Risk Management Strategy

Incident Response

Compliances Management

Security Program Development & Chief Information Security Officer Advisory and Support

Global Security Advisory Services Market, By Enterprise Size:

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Global Security Advisory Services Market, By Vertical:

BFSI

IT and Telecommunication

Government and public sector

Healthcare

Energy and Power

Manufacturing

Others

Global Security Advisory Services Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Global Security Advisory Services Market.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

DXC Technologies Co.

KPMG LLP

Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

PwC LLP

Tata Consultancy Services Limited

Ernst & Young LLP

Verizon Communications Inc.

NTT Security Corp.

