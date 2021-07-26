Home Business Global Satellite-Enabled IoT Market Research Report 2021 – Disruptive Technologies and Transformative Mega Trends Drive Future Growth and Vertical Market Expansion – ResearchAndMarkets.com – Business Wire
Business

Global Satellite-Enabled IoT Market Research Report 2021 – Disruptive Technologies and Transformative Mega Trends Drive Future Growth and Vertical Market Expansion – ResearchAndMarkets.com – Business Wire

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
global-satellite-enabled-iot-market-research-report-2021-–-disruptive-technologies-and-transformative-mega-trends-drive-future-growth-and-vertical-market-expansion-–-researchandmarkets.com-–-business-wire

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Global Satellite-Enabled IoT Growth Opportunities” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The report covers the global satellite-enabled IoT market across 14 application subsegments.

They are governance, security, emergency services, automotive, maritime, aviation, mass transport, finance, hospitality, retail, oil and gas (O&G), utilities, environment, energy, agriculture, industrial, healthcare, smart city, and consumers.

We study IoT implementation in each subsegment, technologies involved, key aspects, connectivity challenges, potential solutions, and the value delivered.

The report analyzes incumbent and new satellite operators, providing in-depth profiles of eight new companies in the market. These enterprises drive the current industry landscape transformation through plans to launch satellite constellations that range from two to 600, including subsequent constellation phases. Small constellations lower the connectivity cost and allow the availability of end-to-end solutions at lower prices. Service providers currently target the maritime, automotive, O&G, and agriculture subsegments.

Growth drivers of the satellite-enabled IoT market include increased smart technology adoption, increased predictive analytics adoption for predictive maintenance, low cost and miniaturization of sensors, long battery life, and the adoption of dynamic and robust business models.

However, several restraints such as intense competition from terrestrial infrastructure, connectivity cost, and high initial investment capital remain. Although their impact is high to medium in the short term, the publisher projects a progressive reduction in effect over the forecast period.

Research Highlights

  • Current and planned future applications in the market
  • Value propositions for satellite-enabled IoT services
  • Data sets required to provide a comprehensive solution specific to the use case
  • The role of satellite-based connectivity in IoT architecture
  • Drivers and restraints for each application subsegment and growth opportunities
  • Swarm Technologies IoT Architecture
  • Swarm Technologies Solutions
  • Swarm Technologies Use Cases

Growth Opportunities

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Satellite-Based IoT Services for Enhanced Situational Awareness
  • Growth Opportunity 2: ML and AI for Industry-Specific Solutions
  • Growth Opportunity 3: IoT Architecture Expansion for Remote Assets

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9wpxql

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Selfridges to be auctioned off with £4bn starting...

Bitcoin soars close to $40,000 as Tesla expresses...

Solarisbank raises $224M at a $1.65B valuation to...

Lucid Motors goes public, collects $4.5 billion –...

Toyota is quietly pushing Congress to slow the...

Global Smart Highway Market Trajectory & Analytics Report...

Team Europe pledges support for eradicateMalaria, an initiative...

Global Pipe Fittings Market Expected to Reach USD...

Cloud-focused Founder SPAC files for a $275 million...

China’s Tech Regulator Orders Companies to Fix Anticompetitive,...

Leave a Reply