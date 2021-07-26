Global Satellite-Enabled IoT Market Research Report 2021 – Disruptive Technologies and Transformative Mega Trends Drive Future Growth and Vertical Market Expansion – ResearchAndMarkets.com – Business Wire

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Global Satellite-Enabled IoT Growth Opportunities” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The report covers the global satellite-enabled IoT market across 14 application subsegments.

They are governance, security, emergency services, automotive, maritime, aviation, mass transport, finance, hospitality, retail, oil and gas (O&G), utilities, environment, energy, agriculture, industrial, healthcare, smart city, and consumers.

We study IoT implementation in each subsegment, technologies involved, key aspects, connectivity challenges, potential solutions, and the value delivered.

The report analyzes incumbent and new satellite operators, providing in-depth profiles of eight new companies in the market. These enterprises drive the current industry landscape transformation through plans to launch satellite constellations that range from two to 600, including subsequent constellation phases. Small constellations lower the connectivity cost and allow the availability of end-to-end solutions at lower prices. Service providers currently target the maritime, automotive, O&G, and agriculture subsegments.

Growth drivers of the satellite-enabled IoT market include increased smart technology adoption, increased predictive analytics adoption for predictive maintenance, low cost and miniaturization of sensors, long battery life, and the adoption of dynamic and robust business models.

However, several restraints such as intense competition from terrestrial infrastructure, connectivity cost, and high initial investment capital remain. Although their impact is high to medium in the short term, the publisher projects a progressive reduction in effect over the forecast period.

Research Highlights

Current and planned future applications in the market

Value propositions for satellite-enabled IoT services

Data sets required to provide a comprehensive solution specific to the use case

The role of satellite-based connectivity in IoT architecture

Drivers and restraints for each application subsegment and growth opportunities

Swarm Technologies IoT Architecture

Swarm Technologies Solutions

Swarm Technologies Use Cases

Growth Opportunities

Growth Opportunity 1: Satellite-Based IoT Services for Enhanced Situational Awareness

Growth Opportunity 2: ML and AI for Industry-Specific Solutions

Growth Opportunity 3: IoT Architecture Expansion for Remote Assets

