Global Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market Report: Historical Data (2010, 2015 and 2020) and Forecasts for 2025 and 2030 – PRNewswire

DUBLIN, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — The “Global Pressure Sensitive Tapes Market 2021-2030” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
This study analyzes the global pressure sensitive adhesive (PSA, or self-adhesive) tape market. Historical data are provided for 2010, 2015, and 2020, with forecasts for 2025 and 2030.
Markets evaluated in the study include:
- packaging and shipping
- manufacturing, such as:
- appliance production
- electronics and electrical equipment manufacturing
- medical device assembly
- motor vehicles and other transportation equipment
- packaging and printing production
- personal care product manufacturing
- building and construction
- consumer and office
- healthcare and medical
- other markets (e.g., automotive aftermarket, event setup, law enforcement, libraries, museums, picture framing, schools, signs and graphics, warehouses, movie sets and theater/concert venues)
Included in the scope of the study are single- and double-coated tapes, covering such products as:
- carton sealing tape
- masking tape (e.g., general purpose, high-temperature)
- double-sided tape
- adhesive transfer tape
- duct tape
- electrical tape
Pressure sensitive tapes typically include three components – backing, pressure sensitive adhesive, and one or more release coatings. Among backing materials used are:
- polypropylene
- polyvinyl chloride (PVC)
- other plastic (e.g., cellulose acetate, fluoropolymer, nylon, polyester, polyethylene, polyimide)
- paper
- other materials such as cloth, rubber, glass fabric, foam, foil, and nonwovens
For markets, a given tape is included in the application in which it is used. For example, manufacturing tapes include PSA tapes that are used in joining, sealing, protecting, and mounting various components. When this product is packaged for sale (such as an appliance being placed in a box), this is considered to be the packaging and shipping market.
1. Executive Summary
2. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic
3. Overview
- Study Scope
- Historical Trends
- Tape Products
- Regional Trends
- Demand by Region
- Production by Region
- International Trade
- Pricing Trends
- Competitive Products
- Technology & Innovation
- Impact of E-Commerce
- Sustainability Initiatives
- Recycling & Recycled Content
- Volatile Organic Compound Emissions
4. Carton Sealing Tape
5. Masking Tape
6. Double-Sided Tape
7. Adhesive Transfer Tape
8. Duct Tape
9. Electrical Tape
10. Other Tape Products
11. Markets
- Demand by Market
- Packaging & Shipping
- Manufacturing
- Market Scope
- Regional Trends
- Demand by Market Sector
- Appliances
- Transportation Equipment
- Electronics
- Other Manufacturing Markets
- Building & Construction
- Consumer & Office
- Healthcare & Medical
- Other Markets
12. Material Trends
- Materials Overview
- Backing Materials
- Pressure Sensitive Demand by Backing Material
- Polypropylene
- Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
- Other Plastics
- Paper
- Cloth, Foil, Foam, Nonwovens, Rubber, & Glass
- Adhesives
13. North America
14. Central & South America
15. Western Europe
16. Eastern Europe
17. Asia/Pacific
18. Africa/Mideast
19. Industry Structure
- Key Findings & Industry Composition
- Market Share
- Mergers & Acquisitions
- Manufacturing
- Process & Participants
- Barriers to Entry
- Marketing & Distribution
- List of Industry Participants
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aup0d3
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Related Links
http://www.researchandmarkets.com