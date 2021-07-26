Global Pea Protein Market (2020 to 2026) – by Application, Product and Regional Outlook – ResearchAndMarkets.com – Business Wire

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Global Pea Protein Market By Application (Dietary Supplements, Bakery Goods, Meat Substitutes, Beverage and Other Applications), By Product (Isolates, Concentrates, Textured and Hydrolysate), By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2020 – 2026” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The Global Pea Protein Market size is expected to reach $431 Million by 2026, rising at a market growth of 18.6% CAGR during the forecast period. Pea protein refers to the protein obtained from split peas which is extensively utilized in a broad range of food items like fast foods, cereals, meal replacements shakes, and energy bars.

Meat is regarded as the major source of protein for years. Though, in past few years, plant-based proteins are highly popular in the thriving food & beverage sector, owing to the increasing health and environmental issues. Though, assuring the meat-free ‘meat’ was a long dream among customers – lack quality and variety – currently, the feasible options to environmentally hazardous meat are gaining massive traction. In addition, the ‘fake meat’ revolution is taking place in the global food industry, and pea protein is gaining massive prominence among makers of meat, dairy food, and seafood alternatives.

Increasing demand for the product due to the rising consumer awareness with respect to the consumption of a healthy diet and living healthy lifestyles is expected to increase the growth of the global pea protein market. Moreover, the market is expected to witness bright growth prospects due to many factors including rising product development regarding manufacturing that carries out particular functions such as energy balance, weight loss, and repairing of muscle. The protein is obtained from several kinds of pea varieties, such as green, chickpeas, and dry, available in textured, concentrates, and isolate forms.

Rising cases of COVID-19 in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific combined with severe government lockdown norms is expected to slow down the food & beverage industry. The supply chain can be disrupted and raw materials can witness shortage due to the stringent norms and limitations on trade, shipping, and social distancing guidelines.

