Global PDF Editor Market (2020 to 2025) – by Type, Operation, Subscription, Deployment, End-User and Geography – ResearchAndMarkets.com – Business Wire

The "Global PDF Editor Market (2020-2025) by Type, Operation, Subscription, Deployment, End-User, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global PDF Editor Market is estimated to be USD 1.94 Bn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 2.94 Bn by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.68%.
Key factors such as the growing demand for online tools and applications and the growing need to enhance business documents have driven the growth of the PDF editor software market. Similarly, the rise in digital signature and cloud-based applications are providing growth opportunities to the market. However, factors such as data security concerns and the difficulties in the creation of media-rich PDF files are likely to restrain the market growth. Moreover, the presence of open-source applications is considered to be the key challenge to the market.
The global PDF editor market is segmented further based on Type, Operation, Subscription, Deployment, End-User, and Geography.
Recent Developments
1. iSkysoft has launched FilmoraPro video editor software for professional editing and creating highly customized content. – 17th January 2020
2. Foxit Software has launched its first pdf editing solution, PhantomPDF Mac, for macOS. The editor provides varied editing features such as inserting, merging, and separating pdf files. 21st August 2018
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Growth in Online Tools and Applications
- Growing Demand for Enhancing Business Documents
- Growing Adoption of Mobile Apps
Restraints
- Difficulties in Creating Media-Rich PDF Files
- Data Security Concerns
- Website Compatibility Issues
Opportunities
- Emergence of E-Signature in PDF Editor
- Growth in Cloud-Based Applications
Challenges
- Presence of Open Source Solutions
Companies Mentioned
- ABBYY
- Adobe Inc.
- AirSlate Inc.
- Apowersoft Ltd.
- DocsCorp
- Foxit Software, Inc.
- iSkysoft
- JotForm
- KOFAX INC. (Lexmark International, Inc)
- Nitro Software, Inc.
- PDF Technologies, Inc.
- Pdfrun.com
- Red Software
- Tracker Software Products Ltd
- Wondershare Technology Co., Ltd
- Icecream Apps
- Microsoft
- Pdfforge
- PDFfiller
