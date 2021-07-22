Global Mother And Child Healthcare Market To Generate – GlobeNewswire

Portland, OR, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Mother And Child Healthcare Market garnered $504.9 billion in 2020, and is estimated to generate $1,795.9 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 13.7% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market trends, value chain, top segments, top investment pockets, regional scenarios, and competitive landscape.

Download Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12214



Rise in adoption of mother and child healthcare services, surge in maternal deaths around the world, and increase in out-of-pocket expenses for pregnant women fuel the growth of the global mother and child healthcare market. However, issues related to services in remote areas restrain the market growth. On the other hand, surge in reproductive tourism creates new opportunities in the market.

Covid-19 Scenario:

As healthcare workers, facilities, and equipment have been shifted to treat increasing number of patients infected with Covid-19, there have been fewer resources to provide mother and child healthcare services. Owing to disarrayed routine health services, mothers and children may be affected in a long run.

Lack of trust in the healthcare system and misinformation about sources of the disease may present breeding grounds for lowering down the progress in maternal and child health settings.

National programs have been initiated for maintaining maternal and child services that are essential to save lives and eliminate threats that may arise due to improper care.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global mother and child healthcare market based on services, maternal age, location, and region.

Enquiry for Short-term and Long-term Impacts of COVID-19 at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/12214



Based on services, the post-natal services segment contributed to the largest market share in 2020, accounting for more than half of the total market share, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. However, the fertility services segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 15.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on maternal age, the 21 to 30 segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, holding nearly half of the global mother and child care market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. However, the 39 and above segment is estimated to manifest the largest CAGR of 13.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the total share, and is projected to continue its dominant share in terms of revenue by 2030. Moreover, this region is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 15.7% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

Leading players of the global mother and child healthcare market analyzed in the research include Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., Carle Foundation Hospital, Arrowhead Regional Medical Center, Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, Christiana Care – Christiana Hospital, Ann & Robert Lurie Children’s Hospital, Cleveland Clinic Institutes, King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre, Cloudnine Hospital, Riley Hospital, and Jorvi Hospital.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter



We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry:

Mechanical Ventilators Market – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028



Stents Market – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2028



Surgical Sutures Market – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2028



Medical Imaging Informatics Market – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028



Phytosterols Market – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028



Respiratory Care Devices Market – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028



Pulse Oximeters Market – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028



About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.