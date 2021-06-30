Global Mobile Substation Market to Reach $1.2 Billion by 2026 – PRNewswire

FACTS AT A GLANCE

Edition: 9; Released: January 2021

Executive Engagements: 17918

Companies: 48 – Players covered include ABB Ltd.; Aktif Group; AMPCONTROL LIMITED; Atlas Electric Inc.; AZZ Inc.; CR Technology Systems S.p.A.; Delta Star Inc.; Eaton Corporation plc; EFACEC; EKOSinerji; Elgin Power Solutions; Enerset Power Solutions; General Electric Company; Jacobsen Elektro AS; Matelec Group; Meidensha Corp.; Powell Industries Inc.; Siemens AG; TGOOD Global Ltd.; Unit Electrical Engineering Ltd; WEG Electric Corp. and Others.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Application (Utilities, Oil & Gas, Metals & Mining, Energy, Infrastructure, Other Applications); Component (Switchgear, Transformer, Surge Arresters, Trailer, Other Components)

Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Middle East.



Complimentary Project Preview – This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry



ABSTRACT-



Global Mobile Substation Market to Reach $1.2 Billion by 2026

Mobile substations are portable, integrated compact powering modules offering surge-free AC and DC power supply as an additional capacity or as a backup in emergencies, or in terrains incompatible for construction. Higher demand for power, rapid expansion of transmission capacities, faster commissioning, hassle-free installation and repositioning, minimal set up involving no elaborate construction, compact size, enhanced portability of modules to required zones, and overall cost efficiencies are fueling the demand for mobile substations as alternate power houses. Mobile substations find extensive use in utility and industrial applications. The technology finds use in plant balancing, grid coupling, and grid connection of electrical energy storage system. With anticipated recovery in core end-use sectors including oil & gas, mining, power utilities, industrial manufacturing and railways in the post COVID-19 period, demand for mobile substations is likely to witness resurgence. Renewed demand for reliable power supply on the back of anticipated increase in electricity usage will spur demand.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Mobile Substation estimated at US$840.9 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period. Transformer, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.3% CAGR to reach US$692.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Switchgear segment is readjusted to a revised 5.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 18.2% share of the global Mobile Substation market.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $143.1 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $30 Million by 2026

The Mobile Substation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$143.1 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 16.53% share in the global market. China, the world’s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$30 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 4.7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$32.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. Middle East & Africa region is a key market and growth is driven by growing number of electrification initiatives across African countries and increased emphasis on infrastructure development in the Middle Eastern countries for promoting tourism. Construction of ports is also on full swing in the region, creating a strong demand growth scenario for mobile substations. Latin America and Asia-Pacific are the other prominent markets with significant potential for growth. Mining activities are constantly expanding in these regions. Mining requires uninterrupted supply of power.

Surge Arresters Segment to Reach $159.1 Million by 2026

In the global Surge Arresters segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$38 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$52.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5 Million by the year 2026. More

MarketGlass™ Platform

Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include – enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.



Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android



About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™

Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.



CONTACTS:

Zak Ali

Director, Corporate Communications

Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Phone: 1-408-528-9966

www.StrategyR.com

Email: [email protected]



LINKS

Join Our Expert Panel

https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media

[email protected]

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.strategyr.com

