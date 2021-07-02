DUBLIN, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — The “Mass Transit Security Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The global mass transit security market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 10% during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Mass transit security can be referred to as various safety and security solutions employed at entry and exit points of public transportation hubs. These solutions are deployed by governments across airway, waterway, roadway and railway systems to ensure optimum protection and safety of goods, products or passengers while traveling. They detect, monitor and scan travelers and their belongings through video surveillance, voice recognition, biometric access controls and automated 3D and X-ray scanners. Other technologies, including cargo inspection, perimeter intrusion and tracking and navigation systems, are also utilized for ensuring maximum security of the public.

Owing to the alarming increase in global terrorism, coupled with the rising rate of crimes at public places, there is a growing need for efficient public safety solutions, which in turn is contributing to the market growth. On-road means of transportation and air traffic are two of the key fields, which have a high demand for mass transit security systems. Governments of various nations are investing significantly to improve the existing security infrastructure and deploy newer solutions. Efforts have been undertaken to equip airports and bus and railway stations, among other mass transit areas, with advanced security solutions, such as perimeter security, cybersecurity, surveillance, communications, access control and screening systems for monitoring passengers and staff members. Additionally, the utilization of biometrics, data analytics and 3D scanning systems, along with the integration of surveillance systems with the Internet of Things (IoT), are also favoring the market growth. Other factors, such as the emerging trend of e-passports, along with the strict implementation of stringent government policies, are projected to drive the market in the upcoming years.

