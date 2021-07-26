Global Managed Testing Services Market (2021 to 2026) – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts – ResearchAndMarkets.com – Business Wire

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Managed Testing Services Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 – 2026)” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The Global Managed Testing Services Market was valued at USD 35.8 billion a CAGR of 10.5% over the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

Key Market Trends

Healthcare to Witness the Highest Growth

The healthcare business model is undergoing a significant shift towards a patient-centric and preventive healthcare system with a focus on improving the quality of the care

With the increasing demand for interoperability, regulatory compliance, and the end-user technology (mobile, multiple OS) compliance, testing of healthcare applications today involves deep technology expertise, significant time and resources, and costs.

India-based Cigniti offers Healthcare and LifeSciences software testing solutions for lifescience and healthcare players such as hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, healthcare services, clinical labs, diagnostic centers, third-party administrators (TPA), payers, medical equipment manufacturers, healthcare ISVs, and research organizations.

New Jersey-based Citius Tech offers various kinds of testing for healthcare industry. Some of them are listed below —

Functional Testing — Testing of healthcare workflows across the enterprise (e.g. IHE, HITSP)

Medical Imaging Testing — Includes specialized test automation tools for medical imaging (e.g. MESA, DVTK, Mirth)

Conformance Testing — Testing conformance to healthcare industry frameworks and security requirements (e.g. Meaningful Use, HIPAA, FDA requirements, VA requirements)

Interoperability Testing — Testing conformance to interoperability standards (e.g. HL7, FHIR, DICOM, NCPDP, CCD/CDA) by using industry standard testing tools.

North America to Dominate the Market

The market in North America is growing due to the presence of vendors, especially in Canada.

Having presence in the US, QAwerk focuses on testing games, mobile and desktop applications, and websites. About 60% of the company’s projects fall under the category of long-term collaboration. The industries that QAwerk works with are eGovernment, eCommerce, startups, business automation, media and entertainment, and data mining.

OnPath Testing provides testing services to the businesses on any development stage (early, growth, or mature), as well as VC and Dev companies, with attention towards the specifics of each stage. Its major clients are OpenWave, English360, AirCell, Thomson Reuters, MapQuest.

In April 2019, PQA announced the official launch of PLATO Sask Testing, an Indigenous-owned-and-led tech company that will become the only dedicated software testing company in Saskatchewan, Canada.

A Canadian government ministry contacted QA Consultants to attempt test automation that had previously failed. The manual test effort involved regression test execution that was no longer viable. QA Consultants’ skilled Test Automation experts developed both an automation framework and scripts for use in their regular regression testing.

