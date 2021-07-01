Global Human Augmentation Market to Reach $17 Billion by 2026 – PRNewswire

FACTS AT A GLANCE

Edition: 8; Released: January 2021

Executive Engagements: 11811

Companies: 46 – Players covered include Atheer, Inc; Atoun; B-Temia Inc; Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc; Fossil Group, Inc; Garmin Ltd; Google Inc.; Goqii; Jawbone, Inc.; Life Sense Group B.V; Magic Leap, Inc.; Mobvoi; P&S Mechanics Co., Ltd.; Polar Electro Oy; ReWalk Robotics, Inc.; Rex Bionics Ltd.; Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.; Vuzix Corporation and Others.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Functionality (Wearable, In-Built); Application (Medical, Industrial, Defense, Other Applications)

Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Rest of World.

Complimentary Project Preview – This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Human Augmentation Market to Reach $17 Billion by 2026

Human Augmentation is defined as the technology designed to increase human productivity and improve the capabilities of the human body or mind. The technology aims at enhancing the cognitive and physical capabilities to improve human experience. Human augmentation comprises prosthetic engineering to compensate or rebuild the original function of limbs which has been lost due to accidents and other causes. It can also include technologies designed to further improve the inherent human abilities. The concept of human augmentation has long been compelling the scientific and medical communities to use sophisticated technology for augmenting bodies, including exploitation of human genes for curing conditions such as blindness or fighting viruses. In the recent years, the scope of human augmentation has extended beyond medical R&D to new technologies, smart devices, artificial intelligence, and the Internet of Things. The human augmentation pipeline covers various technologies including prosthetics, bionics, neurotechnology, nootropics, brain-computer interfaces and gene editing. Some of the body modification technologies that are poised to garner attention are exoskeletons, RFID chips, augmented vision, real-time language translation, smart contact lenses, 3D-printed body parts, smart drugs, brain-computer interfaces, enhanced sexual organs and designer babies.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Human Augmentation estimated at US$4.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$17 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 26.8% over the analysis period. Wearable, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 27.1% CAGR to reach US$19.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the In-Built segment is readjusted to a revised 25% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 14% share of the global Human Augmentation market. Powered by artificial intelligence (AI), next-generation wearable devices are expected to support augmented human interactions and intelligence in a more intuitive and less intrusive manner. The technology is anticipated to fast-track the paradigm shift towards augmented intelligence. Sophisticated wearable devices supported by IoT allow high-end applications for physical augmentation, mental assistance and advanced sensing.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $2.6 Billion by 2026

The Human Augmentation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 39.31% share in the global market. China, the world’s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.6 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 30.1% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 23% and 24.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 26% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$3.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. More

MarketGlass™ Platform

Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include – enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™

Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:

Zak Ali

Director, Corporate Communications

Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Phone: 1-408-528-9966

www.StrategyR.com

Email: [email protected]

LINKS

Join Our Expert Panel

https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media

[email protected]

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.strategyr.com

