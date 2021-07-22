Global Gourmet Chocolate Market and Sugar-Free Chocolate Market Size Estimation 2021 Analysis By Industry Share, End-User Demand, Growth Factors, Healthy CAGR, Industry Statistics, Overview, and Forecast Report till 2027 – Yahoo Finance

Pune, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Global Gourmet Chocolate Market 2021-2027:

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

Global “ Gourmet Chocolate Market ” Research Report 2021-2027 is a historical overview and in-depth study on the current & future market of the Gourmet Chocolate industry. The report represents a basic overview of the Gourmet Chocolate market share, competitor segment with a basic introduction of key vendors, top regions, product types, and end industries. This report gives a historical overview of the Gourmet Chocolate market trends, growth, revenue, capacity, cost structure, and key driver’s analysis. The report further investigates and assesses the current landscape of the ever-evolving business sector and the present and future effects of COVID-19 on the Gourmet Chocolate market.

Gourmet chocolates is a high end chocolate product. It has a higher percentage of cocoa, a shiny appearance and are more expensive than regular chocolates.

The Major Players in the Gourmet Chocolate Market include: The research covers the current Gourmet Chocolate market size and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of key players/manufacturers:



Ferrero

Mondelez International

Cargill

The Hershey Company

Mars

Hershey’s

Nestle

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprungli

Natra

Auro Chocolate

Venchi

Godiva

MEIJI

On the basis of product type, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Dark Cholocate

White and Milk Premium Chocolate

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share, and growth rate for each application, including:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Independent Retailers

Convenience Stores

Specialist Retailers

Online Retailers

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

What is the global ( North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa ) sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export of Gourmet Chocolate?

Who are the global key manufacturers of the Gourmet Chocolate Industry? How is their operating situation (capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue)?

What are the Gourmet Chocolate market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Gourmet Chocolate Industry?

Which application/end-user or product type may seek incremental growth prospects? What is the market share of each type and application?

What focused approach and constraints are holding the Gourmet Chocolate market?

What are the different sales, marketing, and distribution channels in the global industry?

Part II: Global Sugar-Free Chocolate Market: In 2020, the global Sugar-Free Chocolate market size was US$ 408.3 million and it is expected to reach US$ 594 million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 5.5% during 2021-2027.

Sugar-Free Chocolate can be defined as a type of chocolate in which regular sugar is substituted by artificially formed sweeteners. Among all of them, the most common is Maltilol. The demand for the sugar free chocolates is rising among those type of customers who want to avoid sugar in their intake.

The important players the Sugar-Free Chocolate Industry are recognized as Lindt & Sprungli (Russell stover), Hershey, Godiva Chocolatier, Lily’s.Geographically, etc. Lindt & Sprungli (Russell stover), who had a revenue share close to 48% in 2018, was the world’s greatest manufacturer among those companies. Geographically, North America was the leading area of the Sugar-Free Chocolate market and achieved a significant sales share of 40% in the global market.

The Major Players in the Sugar-Free Chocolate Market include: The research covers the current Sugar-Free Chocolate market size and its growth rates based on 5-year records with company outline of key players/manufacturers:

Lindt & Sprungli (Russell stover)

Hershey

Godiva Chocolatier

Lily’s

Pobeda

Ghirardelli Chocolate

Sweet-Switch

HFB

Cavalier

Pascha Chocolate

Klingele Chocolade

The Margaret River Chocolate Company

On the basis of product type, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate of each type, primarily split into:

Dark Chocolate

Milk Choclate

Dark Chocolate was the largest segment of Sugar-Free Chocolate, with a market share close to 68% in 2018.

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share, and growth rate for each application, including:

Supermarket

Convenience Store

Online Sales

Other

Supermarket was the most common application area of Sugar-Free Chocolate, which accouted for a market share of 42%.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2020

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Sugar-Free Chocolate Market Forecast Period: 2021-2027

With tables and figures helping analyse worldwide Global Sugar-Free Chocolate market trends, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

