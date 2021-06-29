Global Flexible and Printed Electronics Market Report 2021-2031 with 550+ Profiles of Producers and Product – GlobeNewswire

Dublin, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “The Global Market for Flexible and Printed Electronics 2021-2031” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The rapid boom in smart wearable and integrated electronic devices has stimulated demand for advanced intelligent systems with high performance, micro size, mechanical flexibility, and high-temperature stability for application as flexible and stretchable displays, personal health monitoring, human motion capturing, smart textiles, electronic skins and more.

The key requirement for these applications is flexibility and stretchability, as these devices are subject to various mechanical deformations including twisting, bending, folding, and stretching during operation.

The development of printed, flexible and stretchable conductors over the last decade has resulted in the commercialization of flexible and stretchable sensors, circuits, displays, and energy harvesters for next-generation wearables and soft robotics. These systems must be able to conform to the shape of and survive the environment in which they must operate. They are typically fabricated on flexible plastic substrates or are printed/woven into fabrics.

The electronics industry is moving at a fast pace from standard, inflexible form factors to stretchable and conformable devices. Printed, flexible and stretchable electronics products are increasing weekly from wearables for healthcare to smart packaging, sensors, automotive taillights and displays, flexible displays, photovoltaics and more.

Based on a new generation of advanced materials, printed, flexible and stretchable sensors and electronics will enable new possibilities in a diverse range of industries from healthcare to automotive to buildings. These technologies will drive innovation in smart medical technology, automotive, smart manufacturing, Internet of Things (IoT) and consumer electronics.

Recent advances in stimuli-responsive surfaces and interfaces, sensors and actuators, flexible electronics, nanocoatings and conductive nanomaterials have led to the development of a new generation of smart and adaptive electronic fibers, yarns and fabrics for application in E-textiles. Wearable low-power silicon electronics, light-emitting diodes (LEDs) fabricated on fabrics, textiles with integrated Lithium-ion batteries (LIB) and electronic devices such as smart glasses, watches and lenses have been widely investigated and commercialized.

Smart textiles and garments can sense environmental stimuli and react or adapt in a predetermined way. This involves either embedding or integrating sensors/actuators ad electronic components into textiles for use in applications such as medical diagnostics and health monitoring, consumer electronics, safety instruments and automotive textiles.

In the flexible displays market, electronics giants such as Samsung and LG Electronics have brought flexible, foldable and rollable smartphone, display and tablet products to the market. Wearable and mobile health monitoring technologies have recently received enormous interest worldwide due to the rapidly aging global populations and the drastically increasing demand for in-home healthcare.

Commercially available and near commercial wearable devices facilitate the transmission of biomedical informatics and personal health recording. Body-worn sensors, which can provide real-time continuous measurement of pertinent physiological parameters noninvasively and comfortably for extended periods of time, are of crucial importance for emerging applications of mobile medicine. Wearable sensors that can wirelessly provide pertinent health information while remaining unobtrusive, comfortable, low cost, and easy to operate and interpret, play an essential role.

Battery and electronics producers require thin, flexible energy storage and conversion devices to power their wearable technology. The growth in flexible electronics has resulted in increased demand for flexible, stretchable, bendable, rollable and foldable batteries and supercapacitors as power sources for application in flexible and wearable devices.

Report contents include:

Current and developmental flexible and printed electronics-based products.

Manufacturing and processes for flexible organic & printed electronics

Advanced materials utilized in flexible and printed electronics. Materials covered include: conductive inks materials. carbon nanotubes. graphene. organic semiconductors. semiconducting perovskites. conductive polymers. metal mesh. silver ink (flake, nanoparticles, nanowires). copper ink. various metal and metal oxide nanoparticles. 2D materials. nanofibers. nanocellulose. quantum dots. graphene quantum dots. perovskite quantum dots. metamaterials. MicroLEDs. functional inorganic inks.

Market analysis including applications, products, companies and global revenues, forecast to 2031. Markets covered include wearables (smartwatches, sports & fitness trackers, sleep trackers & wearable monitors, smart glasses, workplace monitoring). medical & healthcare sensors & wearables. electronic textiles and smart apparel. energy storage, generation & harvesting. lighting. flexible and printed displays. automotive. Other cross-cutting markets including automation, smart buildings, agriculture, Internet of Things (IoT), intelligent & smart packaging, AR/VR displays, 3D printing etc.

Profiles of over 550 producers and product developers. Companies profiled include: CHASM, Nanosys, PragmatIC, Jabil, Henkel, DuPont Teijin Films, Metamaterial Technologies Inc., Evonik, Saule Technologies, TactoTek, Optomec, Omniply Technologies, E Ink, Ynvisible Interactive Inc., SmartKem and many more.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Research Methodology

2 Executive Summary

2.1 The evolution of electronics

2.2 What are flexible electronics?

2.3 Printed electronics

2.4 New conductive materials

2.5 Foldable smartphones and tablets

2.6 Recent growth in Flexible and printed products

2.7 Future growth

2.8 Growth in remote health monitoring and diagnostics

2.9 Innovations at CES

2.10 Investment funding

3 Materials

3.1 Conductive Inks

3.2 Carbon Nanotubes

3.3 Organics Semiconductor Materials

3.4 Semiconducting Perovskites

3.5 Conductive Polymers (Cp)

3.6 Graphene

3.7 Metal Mesh

3.8 Silver Ink (Flake, Nanoparticles, Nanowires, Ion)

3.9 Copper Ink

3.10 Nanocellulose

3.11 Nanofibers

3.12 Quantum Dots

3.13 Graphene Quantum Dots

3.14 Electroactive Polymers (Eaps)

3.15 Perovskite Quantum Dots (Pqds)

3.16 Metamaterials

3.17 Other Types

3.18 2-D Materials

4 Markets

4.1 Flexible And Printed Wearable Electronics

4.2 Flexible And Printed Medical And Healthcare Sensors And Wearables

4.3 Flexible And Printed Electronic Textiles (E-Textiles) And Smart Apparel

4.4 Flexible And Printed Energy Storage, Generation And Harvesting

4.5 Flexible And Printed Displays

4.6 Automotive

5 References

