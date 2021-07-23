Global Environmental Disinfection Robot Market Analytics 2021-2025 – Changing Cleaning Protocols to Prevent HAIs Driving Market Growth with CAGR of 41% Predicted During 2021-2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com – Business Wire

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Global Environmental Disinfection Robot Market 2021-2025” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The environmental disinfection robot market is forecast to grow by $771.31 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 41% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the changes in cleaning protocols to prevent HAIs and reduction in component and software costs. This study identifies the increased investments in healthcare robotics as one of the prime reasons driving the environmental disinfection robot market growth during the next few years.

The environmental disinfection robot market analysis includes technology segment and geographic landscape.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 – 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Technology

Market segments

Comparison by Technology

UV-C – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

HPV – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Technology

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive Scenario

Vendor Analysis

Blue Ocean Robotics

Ecolab Inc.

Finsen Technologies Ltd.

Mediland Enterprise Corp.

Professional Disposables International Inc.

Steriliz LLC

STERIS Plc

Surfacide

The Clorox Co.

Xenex Disinfection Services LLC

