Global Environmental Disinfection Robot Market Analytics 2021-2025 – Changing Cleaning Protocols to Prevent HAIs Driving Market Growth with CAGR of 41% Predicted During 2021-2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com – Business Wire

The "Global Environmental Disinfection Robot Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The environmental disinfection robot market is forecast to grow by $771.31 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 41% during the forecast period.
The market is driven by the changes in cleaning protocols to prevent HAIs and reduction in component and software costs. This study identifies the increased investments in healthcare robotics as one of the prime reasons driving the environmental disinfection robot market growth during the next few years.
The environmental disinfection robot market analysis includes technology segment and geographic landscape.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 – 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation by Technology
- Market segments
- Comparison by Technology
- UV-C – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- HPV – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Technology
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive Scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Blue Ocean Robotics
- Ecolab Inc.
- Finsen Technologies Ltd.
- Mediland Enterprise Corp.
- Professional Disposables International Inc.
- Steriliz LLC
- STERIS Plc
- Surfacide
- The Clorox Co.
- Xenex Disinfection Services LLC
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1k3r7s
