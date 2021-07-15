Global Entertainment Veteran Nick van Dyk Joins Nexon as Chief Strategy Officer And President of Nexon Film & Television – Business Wire

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NEXON Co., Ltd. (Nexon) (3659.TO), a global leader in Virtual Worlds, today announced that entertainment industry veteran Nick van Dyk has been appointed as the company’s Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer (CSO). In this capacity, he will be responsible for global strategic planning, M&A, corporate development, franchise management and partnerships. Mr. van Dyk will also serve as the President of Nexon Film and Television, a newly-created division of the company focused on expanding the reach and value of Nexon’s global IP, including Dungeon Fighter, The Kingdom of the Winds, MapleStory, KartRider and new titles in development by Nexon’s Embark Studios in Stockholm, Sweden.

Mr. van Dyk will be based in Los Angeles and report to Nexon’s CEO and President, Owen Mahoney.

From 2014-19, Mr. van Dyk founded and served as President of the film and television division of Activision Blizzard Studios. He served ten years at the Walt Disney Company, as Senior Vice President of Corporate Strategy and Business Development, playing a key role in Disney’s acquisition of Pixar, Marvel and Lucasfilm as well as strategic planning across all of Disney’s businesses. He also served as a C-level executive at a holding of Bain Capital and began his career in management consulting. Mr. van Dyk holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a BA from the University of California, Los Angeles.

“At Walt Disney, Nick was a leader in building what is arguably the most successful IP strategy in entertainment history,” said Owen Mahoney. “He created a film and television business for Activision and understands how cross-platform strategies can drive subscribers and engagement for the original property. At Nexon, Nick will oversee global strategy on partnerships and corporate development that extends our core business in Virtual Worlds.”

“Nexon is a unique global entertainment company with a rare and proven expertise in sustaining blockbuster properties at massive scale that routinely out-perform others in the industry,” said Nick van Dyk. “We’re building a Los Angeles-based team to turbocharge Nexon’s tremendous growth opportunities in globally-resonant IP and important platforms through which our audiences can engage with that IP. I’m thrilled to help Nexon achieve its goal of becoming one of the most successful media companies of the 21st century.”

About NEXON Co., Ltd. http://company.nexon.co.jp/en/

Founded in 1994, NEXON Co., Ltd. (Nexon) (3659.TO) is a company engaged in the production, development and operation of online games and Virtual Worlds. First listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange in December 2011, Nexon was placed on JPX400 in 2015 and added to the Nikkei Stock

Index 300 in 2017. In 2020, Nexon was added to the Nikkei 225. Nexon currently has more than 50 live games on multiple platforms including mobile and available in more than 190 countries. Major game franchises include MapleStory, KartRider and Dungeon&Fighter.