Global End Stage Renal Disease Market (2021 to 2026) – by Disease Type, Treatment Type, End-user and Geography – ResearchAndMarkets.com – Business Wire

The Global End Stage Renal Disease Market is estimated to be USD 83 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 155.45 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 13.4 %.
The increasing number of patients suffering from kidney failure and the introduction of technologically advanced products, such as low maintenance dialysis equipment and artificial kidney, are the major factors expected to drive the end stage renal disease (ESRD) market. The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has resulted in an increased demand for home dialysis across the globe.
Market Segmentation
The Global End Stage Renal Disease Market is segmented further based on Disease Type, Treatment Type, End User, and Geography.
- By Disease Type, the market is classified as Chronic Kidney Disease and End stage renal disease.
- By Treatment, the market is classified as Dialysis, Medication and kidney transplantation. Dialysis is more convenient and easier to obtain for a patient with ESRD and the whole process can be done at a dialysis center or at home.
- By End User, the market is classified as Dialysis centers, hospitals, clinics and research and academic institutes.
- By Geography, Asia Pacific is projected to lead the market.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Growing prevalence of diabetes and hypertension
- Introduction of technologically advanced products
- Increasing number of patients suffering from chronic kidney disease
Restraints
- Risk of complications
- Stringent regulatory policies for dialysis products
Opportunities
- High Focus on technology
- R&D
Challenges
- Lack of infrastructure availability in emerging countries
Companies Mentioned
- Nipro Corporation
- Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
- Baxter International, Inc.
- Medtronic Plc
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- BD
- Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd.
- Cantel Medical
- Nikkiso Co., Ltd.
- JMS Co. Ltd.
- Abbott
- Amgen Inc.
- AstraZeneca
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
- Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.
- GlaxoSmithKline PLC
- Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc
- Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd
- Novartis AG
- Pfizer Inc.
- Sanofi SA
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
