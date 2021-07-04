Global End Stage Renal Disease Market (2021 to 2026) – by Disease Type, Treatment Type, End-user and Geography – ResearchAndMarkets.com – Business Wire

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Global End Stage Renal Disease Market (2021-2026) by Disease Type, Treatment Type, End-user, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of COVID-19 with Ansoff Analysis” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The Global End Stage Renal Disease Market is estimated to be USD 83 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 155.45 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 13.4 %.

The increasing number of patients suffering from kidney failure and the introduction of technologically advanced products, such as low maintenance dialysis equipment and artificial kidney, are the major factors expected to drive the end stage renal disease (ESRD) market. The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has resulted in an increased demand for home dialysis across the globe.

Market Segmentation

The Global End Stage Renal Disease Market is segmented further based on Disease Type, Treatment Type, End User, and Geography.

By Disease Type, the market is classified as Chronic Kidney Disease and End stage renal disease.

By Treatment, the market is classified as Dialysis, Medication and kidney transplantation. Dialysis is more convenient and easier to obtain for a patient with ESRD and the whole process can be done at a dialysis center or at home.

By Training Driving Simulator, the market is classified as Compact Simulator and Full-Scale Simulator. Amongst the two, the Compact Simulator segment is estimated to hold the highest market share.

By End User, the market is classified as Dialysis centers, hospitals, clinics and research and academic institutes.

By Geography, Asia Pacific is projected to lead the market.

Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global End Stage Renal Disease Market.

The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes in-depth market analysis using Porter’s 5 force model and the Ansoff Matrix. The impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Competitive Quadrant, the analyst’s proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market, including parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing prevalence of diabetes and hypertension

Introduction of technologically advanced products

Increasing number of patients suffering from chronic kidney disease

Restraints

Risk of complications

Stringent regulatory policies for dialysis products

Opportunities

High Focus on technology

R&D

Challenges

Lack of infrastructure availability in emerging countries

Companies Mentioned

Nipro Corporation

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Baxter International, Inc.

Medtronic Plc

B. Braun Melsungen AG

BD

Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd.

Cantel Medical

Nikkiso Co., Ltd.

JMS Co. Ltd.

Abbott

Amgen Inc.

AstraZeneca

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi SA

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ltvfv