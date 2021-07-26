Global Dry and Wet Pet Food Market Report 2021-2025 – Emergence of Insect-based Pet Foods / Incorporation of Cannabis / Premiumisation / High Purchases of Single-serve Cat Food – ResearchAndMarkets.com – Business Wire

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Global Pet Food Market (by Wet & Dry Food for Dogs, Cats & Others): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2025)” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The global pet food market value is forecasted to reach US$118.83 billion in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.4%, for the period spanning from 2021 to 2025.

Factors such as inclining pet ownership, rapid urbanization, improving consumer confidence index, pet humanization and growing popularity of raw pet food are expected to drive the market growth. However, growth of the industry would be challenged by surge in competitive pressure and retail consolidations.

A few notable trends include emergence of insect-based pet foods, incorporation of cannabis in pet foods, premiumisation, industry 4.0 evolution and high purchases of single-serve cat food. In 2020, the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has created an unfavorable impact on the market.

The pet food industry consists of manufacturers of dog food, cat food and other (reptiles, rabbits, bird, fish and similar domestic pet eatables). Some of the popular distribution channels used by the consumers to access pet foods are retail stores, departmental stores, e-commerce, mass stores, specialty and other direct selling stores sales.

The fastest growing regional market is North America due to improving economic conditions, rising adoption of stray pets, increasing awareness of pet foods with high nutritional benefits among population in the U.S. & Canada and the rising purchase rate of raw dog treats by the urban population.

Scope of the Report

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global pet food market, segmented into dog food and cat food.

The major regional markets (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific) have been analysed along with country coverage of US, Canada, UK, France, Germany, China and India.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analysed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players i.e. Nestle S.A., The J. M. Smucker Company, General Mills, Inc., Colgate-Palmolive Company, Unicharm Corporation and Mars, Incorporated are also presented in detail.

Key Target Audience

Pet Food Manufacturers

Ingredient Suppliers

End Users

Consulting Firms

Investment Banks

Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

Key Topics Covered:

1. Market Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Types of Pet Foods

1.3 Pet Food Manufacturing Process

1.4 Pet Food Distribution Channels

1.5 Pet Food Value Chain

2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Market Changes

2.3 Growth in US Online Distribution Channels

3. Global Pet Food Market Analysis

3.1 Global Pet Food Market Value

3.2 Global Pet Food Market Value Forecast

3.3 Global Pet Food Market Value by Segments

3.1.1 Global Dog Food Market Value

3.1.2 Global Dog Food Market Value Forecast

3.1.3 Global Dog Food Market Value by Segments

3.1.4 Global Dry Dog Food Market Value

3.1.5 Global Dry Dog Food Market Value Forecast

3.1.6 Global Wet Dog Food Market Value

3.1.7 Global Wet Dog Food Market Value Forecast

3.1.8 Global Cat Food Market Value

3.1.9 Global Cat Food Market Value Forecast

3.1.10 Global Cat Food Market Value by Segments

3.1.11 Global Dry Cat Food Market Value

3.1.12 Global Dry Cat Food Market Value Forecast

3.1.13 Global Wet Cat Food Market Value

3.1.14 Global Wet Cat Food Market Value Forecast

3.4 Global Pet Food Market Value by Region

4. Regional Pet Food Market Analysis

4.1 North America

4.1.1 North America Pet Food Market Value

4.1.2 North America Pet Food Market Value Forecast

4.1.3 North America Pet Food Market Value by Country

4.1.4 The U.S. Pet Food Market Value

4.1.5 The U.S. Pet Food Market Value Forecast

4.1.6 Canada Pet Food Market Value

4.1.7 Canada Pet Food Market Value Forecast

4.2 Europe

4.2.1 Europe Pet Food Market Value

4.2.2 Europe Pet Food Market Value Forecast

4.2.3 Europe Pet Food Market Value by Country

4.2.4 The U.K. Pet Food Market Value

4.2.5 The U.K. Pet Food Market Value Forecast

4.2.6 France Pet Food Market Value

4.2.7 France Pet Food Market Value Forecast

4.2.8 Germany Pet Food Market Value

4.2.9 Germany Pet Food Market Value Forecast

4.3 Asia-Pacific

4.3.1 Asia-Pacific Pet Food Market Value

4.3.2 Asia-Pacific Pet Food Market Value Forecast

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Pet Food Market Value by Country

4.3.4 China Pet Food Market Value

4.3.5 China Pet Food Market Value Forecast

4.3.6 India Pet Food Market Value

4.3.7 India Pet Food Market Value Forecast

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Inclining Pet Ownership

5.1.2 Rapid Urbanization

5.1.3 Improving Consumer Confidence Index

5.1.4 Pet Humanization

5.1.5 Growing Popularity of Raw Pet Food

5.2 Key Trends and Developments

5.2.1 Emergence of Insect-based Pet Foods

5.2.2 Incorporation of Cannabis in Pet Foods

5.2.3 Premiumisation

5.2.4 Industry 4.0 Evolution

5.2.5 High Purchases of Single-serve Cat Food

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Surge in Competitive Pressure

5.3.2 Retail Consolidations

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Pet Food Market

6.1.1 Key Players – Market Share Comparison

6.1.2 Key Players – Dog Food Market Share Comparison

6.1.3 Key Players – Cat Food Market Share Comparison

6.1.4 Key Players – Revenues Comparison

6.1.5 Key Players – Market Cap Comparison

6.2 Regional Pet Food Market

6.2.1 Key Players – Regional Dog Food Market Share Comparison

6.2.2 Key Players – Regional Cat Food Market Share Comparison

7. Company Profiles

7.1 Business Overview

7.2 Financial Overview

7.3 Business Strategies

Colgate-Palmolive Company

General Mills, Inc.

Mars, Incorporated

Nestle S.A.

The J. M. Smucker Company

Unicharm Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ow6q21