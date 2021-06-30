Global Discrete Diodes Market Report 2021-2027: A Mature Market Characterized by Product Commoditization & Pricing – GlobeNewswire

Dublin, June 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The “Discrete Diodes – Global Market Trajectory & Analytics” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
Global Discrete Diodes Market to Reach $5.9 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Discrete Diodes estimated at US$4.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Power Diode, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3% CAGR and reach US$3.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Small Signal Diode segment is readjusted to a revised 1.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.7% CAGR
The Discrete Diodes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.6% and 1.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.1% CAGR.
Radio Frequency & Microwave Diode Segment to Record 1.9% CAGR
In the global Radio Frequency & Microwave Diode segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$331.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$368.3 Million by the close of the analysis period.
China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$798.6 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 2.6% CAGR through the analysis period.
