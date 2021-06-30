Global Discrete Diodes Market Report 2021-2027: A Mature Market Characterized by Product Commoditization & Pricing – GlobeNewswire

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Discrete Diodes estimated at US$4.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Power Diode, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3% CAGR and reach US$3.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Small Signal Diode segment is readjusted to a revised 1.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.7% CAGR

The Discrete Diodes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.