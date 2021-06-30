DUBLIN, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — The “Global Connected Cars Outlook, 2021” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated – rather than affected – growth prospects for the global connected cars market.

Technology implementation has increased, and the post-pandemic situation appears to be a positive one for all stakeholders. The pandemic is a blessing in disguise as innovative features such as embedded connectivity, bio-based health monitoring, and non-touch-based haptics such as gesture recognition will be quickly implemented in vehicles due to the urgent need for protection and risk aversion.

Start-ups and other mid-tier connected car technology firms are being pursued to support the implementation of these innovative vehicle features.

The market is undergoing a transformation, and automakers are evolving into technology firms and appear to be on an equal footing with technology giants, with some of them opting for a collaborative approach to capture market share. Business transformations will occur when the core elements of next-generation platforms and business models are developed and available on vehicles.

Technologies such as 5G, widescreen displays, high-performance computers (HPCs), data lakes, and cloud computing are some of the key requirements and related developments.

Some of the topics covered in this outlook are listed below:

  • The future of data-defined vehicles
  • Updates to technologies such as OTA, V2X, and cloud services
  • Operating systems (and how automakers build them)
  • The adoption of cloud and data management solutions
  • Connected car trends from CES 2021

Key Topics Covered:

Companies Mentioned

  • Amazon
  • AWS
  • BMW
  • GM
  • VW

