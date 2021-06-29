Global Computer Aided Manufacturing Market to Reach $5.47 Billion by 2028 – GlobeNewswire

Portland, OR , June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global computer-aided manufacturing market was accounted for $2.68 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $5.47 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2021 to 2028.

Increase in use of CAM software in packaging machinery, surge in investment in R&D activities, and rise in industrializations have boosted the growth of the global computer aided manufacturing market. However, availability of free and open-source CAM software hinders the market growth. On the contrary, surge in adoption of cloud-based solutions and advancements in technologies would open lucrative opportunities in the future.

Download Report Sample (150 Pages PDF with Insights) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2906

Covid-19 scenario:

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the adoption of CAM software was decreased as vendors serving the aerospace and automotive industries reduced their spending amid the pandemic.

However, market players in the CAM industry launched updated software versions to meet the increased demand for automation. For instance, DP Technology unveiled ESPRIT 2020, an updated version of its CAM software in April 2020.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the ﻿computer aided manufacturing market:



https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2906

The global computer aided manufacturing market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment type, design type, application, and region.

Based on component, the solution segment held the lion’s share in 2020, accounting for more than three-fifths of the market. However, the services segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the machine tool industry segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly one-third of the market. However, the aerospace and defense industry segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 10.5% from 2021 to 2028.

The global computer aided manufacturing market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America dominated in 2020 in terms of revenue, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 12.0% during the forecast period.

The global computer aided manufacturing market includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Autodesk Inc., Mastercam, SolidCAM Ltd., EdgeCAM, ZWCAD Software Co., Ltd., GRZ Software, BobCAD-CAM, Inc., Cimatron Group, Camnetics, Inc., MecSoft Corporation, Dassault Systèmes, and Siemens Product Lifecycle Management Software Inc.

For Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2906

Access AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at:

hthttps://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Avenue is a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world’s largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Computer Aided Manufacturing Market