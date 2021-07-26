News provided by
Jul 26, 2021, 02:30 ET
NEW YORK, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — The commercial aircraft seating market is poised to grow by USD 10.03 billion during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of almost 24% during the forecast period.
Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.
Download a FREE Sample Report Now!
The report on the commercial aircraft seating market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing demand for luxury air travel and rising procurement of new generation aircraft.
The commercial aircraft seating market analysis includes the cabin class and aircraft type segments and geographic landscape. This study identifies the rising procurement of new generation aircraft as one of the prime reasons driving the commercial aircraft seating market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The commercial aircraft seating market covers the following areas:
Commercial Aircraft Seating Market Sizing
Commercial Aircraft Seating Market Forecast
Commercial Aircraft Seating Market Analysis
Download the free sample report here: www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40587
Companies Mentioned
- Adient Plc
- Airbus SE
- Autoflug GmbH
- Aviointeriors S.p.A.
- Geven S.p.a.
- Ipeco Holdings Ltd.
- JAMCO Corp.
- Raytheon Technologies Corp.
- Safran SA
- Thompson Aero Seating Ltd.
Related Reports on Industrials Include:
Global Commercial Aircraft Cabin Interiors Market – Global commercial aircraft cabin interiors market is segmented by product (seating, lavatory module, windows cabin panels and stowage bins, galley, and lighting), type (narrow-body aircraft, wide-body aircraft, and regional aircraft), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Global Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market – Global aircraft cabin lighting market is segmented by product (WCAFL, reading lighting, and lavatory lighting) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA).
Download Exclusive Free Sample Report
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 – 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Cabin class
- Market segments
- Comparison by Cabin class
- Economy class – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Business class – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Premium economy class – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- First class – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Cabin class
Market Segmentation by Aircraft type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Aircraft type
- Narrowbody – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Widebody – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Regional aircraft – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Aircraft type
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Adient Plc
- Airbus SE
- Autoflug GmbH
- Aviointeriors S.p.A.
- Geven S.p.a.
- Ipeco Holdings Ltd.
- JAMCO Corp.
- Raytheon Technologies Corp.
- Safran SA
- Thompson Aero Seating Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platform
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
Report: www.technavio.com/report/aircraft-seating-market-industry-analysis
Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/top-drivers-for-commercial-aircraft-seatingmarket
SOURCE Technavio
Related Links
http://www.technavio.com