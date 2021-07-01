DUBLIN, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — The “Carpet and Rugs Market Size, Trends, Analysis By Material (Polyester, Nylon, Polypropylene, And Others), By Type, By Applications, And By Distribution Channel, And Segment Forecasts To 2027” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The global carpets and rugs market size is expected to reach USD 164.26 Billion in 2028, and register a CAGR of 4.5%

Constantly growing adoption of carpet tiles, environmentally-friendly carpets, and shifting preference for contemporary area rugs are key factors driving market revenue growth. Rising investments by key industry players in research and development to offer advanced products.

Rising trend of purchasing bold, attractive colored, and geometrical and non-geometrical patterned carpets or rugs, increasing spending by consumers on interiors and home decor are some of the major factors expected to drive growth of the global carpets and rugs market. In addition, carpets and rugs offer protective layer to floors and act as a crucial part of houses and offices, especially in extreme cold regions for trapping warmth and make the room warm.

Rising number of construction activities in residential and commercial sectors in various countries across the globe, along with increasing focus on aesthetics aspect of buildings, availability of carpets which add royal look to the interior of houses or commercial places are other major factors expected to boost growth of the global carpets and rugs market. Some Key Findings From the Report:

Among the material segments, the Nylon segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 32.5% in 2020.

North America market accounted for major revenue share in 2020, and is expected to register a steady revenue growth rate over the forecast period.

market accounted for major revenue share in 2020, and is expected to register a steady revenue growth rate over the forecast period. The Asia Pacific market size was USD 32.14 Billion in 2020, due to strong presence of large number of handloom players, coupled with rapid globalization and rising disposable income in countries in the region.

market size was in 2020, due to strong presence of large number of handloom players, coupled with rapid globalization and rising disposable income in countries in the region. Key players profiled in the report include Victoria Plc., Ikea Group, Tarkett S.A., Interface Inc., Milliken & Company, Mohawk Industries, Inc., Oriental Weavers, Tai Ping Carpets International Limited, Home Depot Inc., and Dixie Group Incorporation. The market players have adopted various strategies including mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and new product developments, among other strategies, to stay ahead of the competition and expand market footprint.

In 2018, Mohawk Industries, Inc.,, which is a US-based flooring manufacturer, acquired Godfrey Hirst Group, a New Zealand based flooring company.

Key Topics Covered: Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027 Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics Chapter 4. Carpet and Rugs Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Carpet and Rugs Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing interest of consumers towards interior decoration

4.2.2.2. Rising renovation and remodeling activities

4.2.2.3. Growth in construction activities in emerging nations

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. High cost of raw materials

4.2.3.2. Concerns regarding waste disposal

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. ETOP Analysis

4.6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.7. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.8. Price trend Analysis Chapter 5. Carpet and Rugs By Type Insights & Trends

5.1. Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2020 & 2027

5.2. Woven Carpet and Rugs

5.3. Knotted Carpet and Rugs

5.4. Needle-Bioreports Newsed Carpet and Rugs

5.5. Tufted Carpet and Rugs Chapter 6. Carpet and Rugs By Material Insights & Trends

6.1. Material Dynamics & Market Share, 2020 & 2027

6.2. Polyester

6.3. Nylon

6.4. Polypropylene Chapter 7. Carpet and Rugs By Application Insights & Trends

7.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2020 & 2027

7.2. Residential

7.3. Commercial Chapter 8. Carpet and Rugs By Distribution Channel Industry Insights & Trends

8.1. Distribution Channel Industry Dynamics & Market Share, 2020 & 2027

8.2. Supermarket/Hypermarkets

8.3. Online

8.4. Specialty Stores Chapter 9. Carpet and Rugs Market Regional Outlook

9.1. Carpet and Rugs Market share By Region, 2020 & 2027 Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Market Revenue Share By Manufacturers

10.2. Manufacturing Cost Breakdown Analysis

10.3. Mergers & Acquisitions

10.4. Market positioning

10.5. Strategy Benchmarking

10.6. Vendor Landscape Chapter 11. Company Profiles

11.1. Victoria Plc.

11.2. Tarkett S.A.

11.3. Ikea Group

11.4. Interface Inc.

11.5. Mohawk Industries, Inc.

11.6. Milliken & Company

11.7. Oriental Weavers

11.8. Dixie Group Incorporation

11.9. Tai Ping Carpets International Limited

11.10. Home Depot Inc. For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/azjobd

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected] For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900 U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

