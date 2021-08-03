Download Our Free Sample Report and gain access to detailed customer landscape matrix comparing key industry-driven parameters.

The report on the car leasing market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising technological obsolescence of older cars.

The car leasing market is segmented by End-user (Commercial customers and Non-commercial customers) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America). The use of telematics in leased cars will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The car leasing market covers the following areas:

Car Leasing Market Sizing

Car Leasing Market Forecast

Car Leasing Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 – 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five Forces Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End-user

Commercial customers – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Non-commercial customers – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by End-user

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

– Market size and forecast 2020-2025 North America – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

– Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

– Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive Scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

ALD SA

Arval Service Lease

Athlon Car Lease International BV

Avis Budget Group Inc.

Deutsche Leasing AG

Enterprise Holdings Inc.

Europcar Mobility Group SA

Hertz Global Holdings Inc.

LeasePlan Corporation NV

Sixt SE

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

