Global Biodegradable Packaging Materials Market growth analysis in Paper Packaging Industry | Emerging Trends, Company Risk, and Key Executives | Technavio – Yahoo Finance

NEW YORK, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ —

Attractive Opportunities in Biodegradable Packaging Materials Market – Forecast 2021-2025

The biodegradable packaging materials market is poised to grow by USD 27.09 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.

Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.

Download a FREE Sample Report Now!

The report on the biodegradable packaging materials market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the shift toward the use of bioplastic packaging by end-users.

The biodegradable packaging materials market analysis includes the product and application segments and geographic landscape. This study identifies the rising environmental stewardship as one of the prime reasons driving the biodegradable packaging materials market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The biodegradable packaging materials market covers the following areas:

Biodegradable Packaging Materials Market Sizing

Biodegradable Packaging Materials Market Forecast

Biodegradable Packaging Materials Market Analysis

Download the free sample report here: www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR70768

Companies Mentioned

Amcor Plc

BASF SE

Georgia-Pacific LLC

Holmen AB

International Paper Co.

Kruger Inc.

Mondi Group

PMMI Media Group

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc

Stora Enso Oyj

Related Reports on Materials Include:

Global Biodegradable Polymers Market – Global biodegradable polymers market is segmented by product (PLA, starch-based polymer, and others), end-user (food packaging, foam packaging, biodegradable bags, agriculture, and others), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Global Bioplastics Market – Global bioplastics market is segmented by (non-biodegradable and biodegradable), application (packaging and food service, agriculture and horticulture, CG and HA, automotive, and others), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 – 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Paper packaging materials – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Bioplastic packaging materials – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Food packaging – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Beverage packaging – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Pharmaceutical – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Personal and home care packaging – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Amcor Plc

BASF SE

Georgia-Pacific LLC

Holmen AB

International Paper Co.

Kruger Inc.

Mondi Group

PMMI Media Group

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc

Stora Enso Oyj

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio’s SUBSCRIPTION platform

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report: www.technavio.com/report/biodegradable-packaging-materials-market-industry-analysis

Newsroom: newsroom.technavio.com/news/biodegradable-packaging-materialsmarket

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-biodegradable-packaging-materials-market-growth-analysis-in-paper-packaging-industry–emerging-trends-company-risk-and-key-executives–technavio-301340240.html

SOURCE Technavio