Global Beauty Drinks Market Report 2021-2025 – Increasing Frequency of New Product Launches – ResearchAndMarkets.com – Business Wire

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Global Beauty Drinks Market 2021-2025” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The beauty drinks market is poised to grow by USD 272.82 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 5%
The market is driven by the growing prevalence of premature aging and the growth in online retailing.
The report on the beauty drinks market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The beauty drinks market analysis includes the product and distribution channel segments and geographic landscape.
This study identifies the increasing frequency of new product launches as one of the prime reasons driving the beauty drinks market growth during the next few years.
The publisher’s robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading beauty drinks market vendors that include Asterism Healthcare Group, Bode Pro Inc., Bottled Science Ltd., Feed Your Skin JV SL, Hangzhou Nutrition Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Kino Biotech Co. Ltd., Lacka Foods Ltd., Sappe Public Co. Ltd., Shiseido Co. Ltd., and Vital Proteins LLC.
Also, the beauty drinks market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
- Market overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 – 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Collagen protein – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Vitamins and minerals – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Fruit extracts – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Distribution channel
- Market segments
- Comparison by Distribution channel
- Offline – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Online – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Distribution channel
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Europe – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- North America – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA – Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Asterism Healthcare Group
- Bode Pro Inc.
- Bottled Science Ltd.
- Feed Your Skin JV SL
- Hangzhou Nutrition Biotechnology Co. Ltd.
- Kino Biotech Co. Ltd.
- Lacka Foods Ltd.
- Sappe Public Co. Ltd.
- Shiseido Co. Ltd.
- Vital Proteins LLC
Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1bcz9n