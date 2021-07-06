Global Beauty Drinks Market Report 2021-2025 – Increasing Frequency of New Product Launches – ResearchAndMarkets.com – Business Wire

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Global Beauty Drinks Market 2021-2025” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The beauty drinks market is poised to grow by USD 272.82 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 5%

The market is driven by the growing prevalence of premature aging and the growth in online retailing.

The report on the beauty drinks market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The beauty drinks market analysis includes the product and distribution channel segments and geographic landscape.

This study identifies the increasing frequency of new product launches as one of the prime reasons driving the beauty drinks market growth during the next few years.

The publisher’s robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading beauty drinks market vendors that include Asterism Healthcare Group, Bode Pro Inc., Bottled Science Ltd., Feed Your Skin JV SL, Hangzhou Nutrition Biotechnology Co. Ltd., Kino Biotech Co. Ltd., Lacka Foods Ltd., Sappe Public Co. Ltd., Shiseido Co. Ltd., and Vital Proteins LLC.

Also, the beauty drinks market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 – 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Collagen protein – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Vitamins and minerals – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Fruit extracts – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Offline – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Online – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

Europe – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

APAC – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA – Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity By Geographical Landscape

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Asterism Healthcare Group

Bode Pro Inc.

Bottled Science Ltd.

Feed Your Skin JV SL

Hangzhou Nutrition Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

Kino Biotech Co. Ltd.

Lacka Foods Ltd.

Sappe Public Co. Ltd.

Shiseido Co. Ltd.

Vital Proteins LLC

Appendix

