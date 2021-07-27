Global Auto Glass Market: Global Size, Competitive Analysis, Historical & Forecast Analysis, 2021-2028 – Murphy’s Hockey Law – Murphy’s Hockey Law

Global Market to Reach is Expected to have a Significant Share of the Market by 2028. Impact of COVID-19 crisis, the global auto glass market is estimated at a significant value in the year 2016 with a significant CAGR during forecasts period.

The rise in production of electric vehicles and the incorporation of various new technologies in terms of display and battery are expected to have a positive influence on the demand for auto glass over the forecast period. For instance, in June 2019, Lightyear, a Dutch company, introduced the first prototype of its electric car called the Lightyear One, which has five square meters of integrated solar cells beneath the roof and hood. These solar panels are produced from safety glass and can recharge directly from the sun.

Higher strength in glass enables better safety, while reduction in weight improves fuel efficiency. This attribute is rapidly gaining ground amid premium and sports car producers. Auto glass products are also becoming increasing larger, with some car companies even experimenting with full glass canopies. Such changes make efficiency in performance critical in terms of safety and comfort. Rising primary safety from accidents and rising consumer preferences in application of glass in passenger’s cars have created huge demand in market for auto glass market. This expected to fuel integration of electronic sensors, cameras, and rear-view mirrors into vehicle glass.

Increasing usage of sunroof glass, particularly in high-end vehicles, is anticipated to have a positive impact on the growth of the automotive glass market. Nowadays, consumers are showing preference toward a sunroof in the car, which has led to an increase in the utilization of glass. Installation of the sunroof is now not only limited to the luxury car segment, but has also been introduced to the other segments, by car manufacturers, like Honda and Toyota. In addition, advancements in vehicle design have led to an increase in the size of the windshield and side windows, thereby leading to the overall development of the industry.

Global Auto Glass Market Analysis :



Analysis of key manufacturers including Asahi Glass Co., Nippon Sheet Glass, Fuyao Group, Xinyi Glass, Saint Gobain, Guardian Automotive,Webasto, Benson Auto Glass, Carlex Glass and Magna International. This section also presents strategies implemented by key participants such as product launch, expansion, and partnership with a detailed impact analysis.

Auto Glass Market Segmentation Analysis:



The auto glass market can be segmented on the basis of type, application type, vehicle type, and regions. By Type, the market is segmented as Regular Glass and Smart Glass. By Application Type, the market is segmented as Windshield, Rear View Mirrors, Sunroof, and Other Application Types. By Vehicle Type, the market is segmented into Passenger Vehicles and Commercial Vehicles.

By Type



Regular Glass



Smart Glass

By Application Type



Windshield



Rear View Mirrors



Sunroof



Others

By Vehicle Type



Passenger Vehicle



Commercial Vehicle

News: Collaboration of AGC and Citrine Informatics for the Development of Glass Technology “In February 2020, AGC Glass Europe collaborated with citrine informatics to develop new glass technology using artificial intelligence. The data provided by AGC to build AI models helps to target the identification of best process conditions to reach high performance glass materials.”



https://www.agc-glass.eu/en/news/press-release/agc-and-citrine-informatics-collaborate-develop-new-glass-technology-using-ai News: Gentex Launched New Camera Systems “In January 2017, Gentex (US) launched 3 camera rear-view mirror system called CMS (Camera Monitoring System). It improves driver’s field of vison by three times and hence, vehicle safety”



https://ir.gentex.com/news-releases/news-release-details/gentex-offer-unique-three-camera-automotive-rear-vision-system

Auto Glass Market Regional Insights:



North America dominated the market in 2019 and valued for a significant share of the market. It is mainly owing to the presence of major players along with adoption of several new technologies, and rising adoption of new vehicles by the consumers. Furthermore, the rise in the disposable income has led to the rise in the adoption of the advanced vehicles, leading to the adoption of the smart glasses, which contributes for the growth of the market.

