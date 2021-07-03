Global $34.6 Billion Fiber Optic Components Markets, 2021-2027 – Growing Opportunities for Fiber Optics in Diverse Infrastructure Verticals Elevates Market Prospects – PRNewswire

DUBLIN, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — The “Fiber Optic Components – Global Market Trajectory & Analytics” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

Global Fiber Optic Components Market to Reach US$34.6 Billion by the Year 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Fiber Optic Components estimated at US$19.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$34.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Transmitters / Receivers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 8.6% CAGR to reach US$15.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Connectors segment is readjusted to a revised 9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 25.2% share of the global Fiber Optic Components market.

The U.S. Accounts for Over 20.3% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 9.9% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Fiber Optic Components market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 20.3% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$9.2 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.9% through 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.4% and 7.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$9.2 Billion by the year 2027.

Amplifiers Segment Corners a 12.5% Share in 2020

In the global Amplifiers segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$2.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5.6 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7% CAGR through the analysis period.

Key Topics Covered: I. METHODOLOGY II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Pandemic Exposes Weaknesses of Present Systems Totally Dependent on the Internet

Pandemic Impact on the Communications Technology Industry

An Introduction to Fiber Optics and Components

Fiber Optic Components

Product Segments: Fiber Optic Components

Market Overview

Developing Markets Drive Growth

Development of Telecommunications Sector: Key to Market Growth

Fiber Optic Connectors Power Telecom Infrastructure

Growth in Fiber Optic Network Deployments: Critical Driving Force

Recent Developments in Global Optical Fiber Cable Market

Growing Number of Multimode or Specialized Fiber Uses

Internet’s Rising Contribution to Economy: Need for Optic Fiber Cable Networks

Rising Demand for High Bandwidth Applications Bodes Well for Components Market

Increasing Penetration of Internet Bolsters Fiber Optic Components Market

Growth in Internet Video to Trigger Use of Deployment of Optical Fiber Cable Systems

Competitive Landscape

Vertical Integration: A Key Competitive Advantage

Horizontal Integration: Another Key Weapon in Competitive Arsenal

Deregulation and Privatization of Telecom Sector Drives Fiber Optic Industry

Improving Quality of Fiber Optic Products: A Strategy to Withstand Competition

Reducing Installation Cost of Fiber Optic Networks

Utilities in Telecom Sector – Implications for the Fiber Optics Market

Fiber Optic Component Manufacturing: A Fragmented Marketplace

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 301 Featured)

3M Company

Company ABB Ltd.

Amphenol Corp.

ARRIS Group Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

Ciena Corp.

Corning Inc.

Diamond SA

EMCORE Corp.

Fujikura Ltd.

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

Hirose Electric Co., Ltd.

Hitachi Metals, Ltd.

HUBER+SUHNER AG

Japan Aviation Electronics Industry, Ltd.

Lumentum Operations LLC

Methode Electronics Inc.

Molex

NEXANS SA

Nokia Corp.

Prysmian Group

Siemens AG

Sterlite Technologies Ltd.

Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.

TE Connectivity Ltd.

Tellabs

Valdor Fiber Optics Inc.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Widening Use Case of Fiber Optic Cables Triggers Robust Uptake of Fiber Optic Components

New Initiatives & New Uses to Widen the Addressable Market

Innovations & Advancements: Key to Market Growth

Growing Adoption of Data Intensive Internet Applications Creates the Need for Fiber Optics

Government Funding & Active Involvement of Private Players Ramp Up the Fiber Optics Market

Sustained Opportunities for Fiber Optic Connectors

Surging Demand for Fiber Optic Amplifiers Augurs Well

Fiber Optic Collimator Lens Assemblies Market in Growth Mode

Optical Isolators Market: An Insight

Fiber Optic Circulators Market: Dominated by 3-Port Circulators

Fiber Optic Fusion Splicer Market: Growth Driven by Asia-Pacific

Rising Demand for Fiber Optic Patch Cords Market

Fiber Optic Sensors Continue to Make Big Gains

Increasing Acceptance of Fiber Bragg Grating (FBG) Sensors

Fiber Optic Sensing Offers an Ideal Technology for Permanent Reservoir Monitoring

Growing Opportunities for Fiber Optics in Diverse Infrastructure Verticals Elevates Market Prospects

Healthcare Sector Evolves into a High-Growth Market for Fiber Optic Components

Key Areas for Optical Fiber Technology in Medical Sector

Military Applications: Niche End-Use Segment

Fiber Optics to Witness Growth in Avionics Sector

Undersea Applications Enhance Market Prospects

Rising Spending on Small Cell Backhaul Infrastructure Augurs Well

Rise in Data Storage Networks Sparks Up Demand for Fiber Optic Components

Advanced Fiber Optics and Use in Next Generation Networks

Free-Space Optics: An Alternative to Fiber Optic Cables

Strong Growth on the Cards for Passive Optical Components

Harsh Environment Fiber Optic Components Make a Cut

Two Way Communications: Uncertain Future Clouds Potential Opportunities

Issues Related to Piracy of Cable Programming Sent Over Fiber-Optic Cables

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE III. MARKET ANALYSIS IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 301

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hrukd4

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

