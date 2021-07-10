Global $16 Billion Electronic Design Automation Software Market to 2027 – Yahoo Finance

The Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Software refers to a software algorithm. It allows the designing of complicated electronic systems like integrated circuits (ICs), printed circuit boards (PCBs), and others. This software helps the designer monitor, analyze, and simulate the designs prior to practical installation.

There are many tools present in the EDA function that work in tandem during a particular design flow determined by chip designers for analyzing and designing whole semiconductor chips. As modern semiconductor chips are made up of billions of components, and thus, these EDA tools have become one of the essential components in designing. The major factor leading to the growth of the electronic design automation software market includes the increasing adoption of FinFET architecture in designing advanced processors. The surge in penetration of AI, IoT, and VR, and the rise in adoption of SoC technology are also contributing to the massive demand for this software.

However, the open-source EDA software availability is expected to hamper the EDA software market growth. The rising demand for smaller electronic devices as well as the increasing penetration of AI and machine learning in EDA is likely to provide profitable opportunities for market players of the electronic design automation software during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact The COVID-19 pandemic is anticipated to have a significant impact on the growth of the electronic design automation software market. The electronic design automation industry spending is likely to reduce if compared to the planned spending condition before this pandemic. It is due to multiple factors like dropping revenue in the semiconductor industry in 2020. The slow pace of production and lack of raw material supply have a negative impact on the market growth.

The pandemic has led to the shutdowns of many factories in several countries. However, many semiconductor organizations are demanding government authorities to include the semiconductor sector into the essential category. It will permit them to continue their operations that, in turn, ensure fulfilling the customer demand and stabilize the industry supply chain. Application Outlook Based on Application, the market is segmented into Consumer Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Communication, Automotive, Industrial, Medical and Others. On the basis of application, the consumer electronics segment acquired the highest revenue share for the electronic design automation software market share in 2020.

This is due to constant advancements in consumer electronics like smartphones, tablets, laptops, desktops and cameras. The EDA software is also anticipated to meet the unmet requirement for models, methods, and tools. End User Outlook Based on End User, the market is segmented into Microprocessors & Controllers, Memory Management Unit (MMU) and Others. Apart from controllers and microprocessors, Memory Management Unit (MMU) and others segments also use EDA software. The MMU segment is expected to exhibit a considerable growth rate in the coming years.

An MMU is a computer hardware component which is responsible for memory management as it helps in managing all memory and cache operations of a processor. As the processing speed requirements are very high, the MMU is also likely to grow in the coming years and thus, supporting the market growth. Regional Outlook Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa. North America acquired the highest revenue share of the market in 2020. It is likely to hold the dominant position during the forecast period.

The regional market growth is accredited to the early adoption of 5G technologies, AI, Internet of Things (IoT), and machine learning. In addition, the robust wireless infrastructure and increasing support of the government for the development of IoT-based technologies are the main driving factors in the regional market. The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Siemens AG is the major forerunner in the Electronic Design Automation Software Market. Companies such as Altair Engineering, Inc., Synopsys, Inc., Altium Ltd., and ANSYS, Inc. are some of the key innovators in the market. Key companies profiled in the report include

