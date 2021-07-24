– Glo Re-introduces 22X Value on RechargeTHISDAYLIVE – THISDAY Newspapers

Globacom has announced the return of 22X offer which gives all its prepaid customers 22 times the value of every recharge from N100.

It explained that the 22X offer was a prepaid plan created to reward customers with amazing data and voice benefits every time they recharge their Glo lines, and was meant to allow customers to satisfy their browsing and talking needs from the same recharge.

Globacom said the bonus received on each recharge was valid for seven days from the recharge date, could be used to call all networks, and was available on both paper and electronic recharge platforms.

According to the company, customers could subscribe to the 22X plan by dialing *777#, selecting Tariff plan, Tariff information, and 22X plan.

“Customers who recharge with N100 will be credited with N2,200 value. They will first get the N100 recharge amount in their main account, which they can use on any Glo product as they desire. Added to this, they will receive a bonus value of N2,100 for data and for voice calls to all networks in Nigeria. In the same vein, those who recharge with N1,000 will receive N22,000 worth of value comprising N1,000 credit in their main account, which they can use on any Glo product as they wish, and a bonus value of N21,000 for voice calls to all networks in the country and for data,” Globacom added.

Depending on the recharge amount, customers can enjoy as much as 5GB of bonus data and hundreds of bonus minutes Globacom said, adding that the benefits are the most generous by any mobile network operator in the country.

The company disclosed that customers will receive confirmation messages on their phones after every recharge, while they can also dial #122# to view their 22X bonus balance.