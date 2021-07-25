Glo Offers Subscribers 22X Value For Every Recharge – LEADERSHIP NEWS

Good times are here for subscribers of national telecommunications company, Globacom as the company delights its pre-paid subscribers with the 22 times the value of every recharge from N100.

The telecommunications company, in a statement said “Customers who recharge with N100 will be credited with N2,200 value. They will first get the N100 recharge amount in their main account, which they can use on any Glo product as they desire.

“Added to this, they will receive a bonus value of N2,100 for data and for voice calls to all networks in Nigeria. In the same vein, those who recharge with N1,000 will receive N22,000 worth of value comprising N1,000 credit in their main account, which they can use on any Glo product as they wish, and a bonus value of N21,000 for voice calls to all networks in the country and for data”

It also added that subscribers can use the bonus received on each recharge, which is valid for 7 days from the recharge date to call all networks, and is available on both paper and electronic recharge platforms.

The network explained further that the 22X offer was packaged to delight its subscribers and to reward them with amazing data and voice benefits every time they recharge their Glo lines, adding “we want to allow customers to satisfy their browsing and talking needs from the same recharge”.

Glo assured its customers of 5GB of bonus data and hundreds of bonus minutes to further delight them and assure them of its commitment to their benefits.

“Customers on the network will receive confirmation messages on their phones after every recharge, while they can also dial #122# to view their 22X bonus balance” Glo concluded.