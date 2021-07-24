Home Business Glo extends 22X Value to prepaid customers – bioreports
Business

Glo extends 22X Value to prepaid customers – bioreports

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
glo-extends-22x-value-to-prepaid-customers-–-bioreports

Globacom (glo)

Globacom has called on its subscribers to prepare for more exciting times with the extension of its 22X Value offer to customers on the pre-paid platform.

The 22X Value offer, which was first launched in January, offered 22 times the value of every voice or data recharge from N100 to subscribers who had not used their lines for 30 consecutive days.

But the network, in a statement on Friday, stated that all its prepaid subscribers “will now benefit from the amazing offer.”

It added, “With the development, every prepaid Glo customer who makes a recharge of N100 and above will be credited with 22 times the value of the recharge. This is by far the biggest such offer in the Nigerian telecommunications market.”

Globacom explained that the 22X offer was meant to allow customers to satisfy their browsing and talking needs from the same recharge.

“Customers who recharge with N100 will be credited with N2,200 value. They will first get the N100 recharge amount in their main account, which they can use on any Glo product as they desire. They will also receive a bonus value of N2,100 for data and voice calls to all networks in Nigeria.

“In the same vein, those who recharge with N1,000 will receive N22,000 worth of value comprising  N1,000 credit in their main account, which they can use on any Glo product as they wish and a bonus value of N21,000 for voice calls to all networks in the country and for data,” the network added.

The integrated solutions provider said the bonus received on each recharge was valid for seven days from the recharge date and could be used to call all networks. It also noted that the offer was available on both paper and electronic recharge platforms.

Copyright Bioreports News.

All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from Bioreports News.

Contact: [email protected]




0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

This News May Hand the Vaccine Market Over...

Singapore’s PropertyGuru To List Via $1.8 Billion Deal...

I Flew Internationally on Delta for the First...

Astra Mulls Vaccine Imports to Southeast Asia as...

Industry warns of health risks as fake vaping...

What does the Delta variant mean for the...

Cycling brands gear up for rapid growth in...

Ex Blizzard Boss Mike Morhaime To Women: ‘I...

China Building World’s First Waterless Nuclear Reactor Using...

Carbon Black Feed Stock Market Key Drivers &...

Leave a Reply