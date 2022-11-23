Glazer family preparing to sell Manchester United

The Glazers’ ownership of Manchester United has been unpopular, to say the least.

The Red Devils’ have floundered during the majority of their ownership, failing to win the Premier League since Sir Alex Ferguson left in 2013.

This has seen countless protests from fans and a club that, for the most part, has been ran poorly from top to bottom.

However, Manchester United fans may finally see the back of the Glazers as Sky are reporting that the Glazer family are preparing to formally announce its intention to examine potential sources of outside investment that could include a full-blown auction of arguably the world’s most famous football club.

It is added that investment bankers were being instructed by Manchester United’s owners to advise on the process, which is likely to include a full or partial sale, or strategic partnership with third parties.

The news comes just hours after it was revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo has had his contract terminated following his interview with Piers Morgan, which saw him hit out at the club and Erik ten Hag.

Sky add that Manchester United are involved in a legal battle with Ronaldo following his comments.

