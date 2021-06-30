Glass Bottles and Containers Market Report Helps To Predict Investment In An Emerging Market For The Forecast Period 2026 – The Courier – The Courier

The Glass Bottles and Containers Market report offers an in-depth assessment of market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become familiar with the Glass Bottles and Containers market. It particularly sheds light on market fluctuations, pricing structure, uncertainties, potential risks, and growth prospects to help players to plan effective strategies for gaining successful in the Glass Bottles and Containers market. Importantly, it allows players to gain deep insights into the business development and market growth of leading companies operating in the Glass Bottles and Containers market.

“The glass bottles and containers market was valued at USD 63.11 billion in 2020, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 80.21 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.13% over the forecast period 2021-2026.”

Top Leading Companies of Glass Bottles and Containers Market are Owens-Illinois Inc., Vidrala SA, Ardagh Packaging Group PLC, Wiegand-Glas GmBH, Verallia Packaging SAS (Horizon Holdings II SAS), Vetropack Holding Ltd, Stölzle Glass Group (CAG Holding GmbH), AGI Glasspack Ltd, Hindustan National Glass & Industries Ltd, Vitro SAB de CV, 7.1.11 Consol glass (Pty) Ltd, Carib Glassworks Ltd, Gerresheimer AG, Toyo Glass Co. Ltd (Toyo Seikan Group), BA Glass BV, Piramal Glass Ltd, Verescence France, APG Europe, Saver Glass and others.

Competitive Landscape:

– January 2020 – Ardagh Group, Glass – North America, a business unit of the company and the largest domestic manufacturer of glass bottles for the US wine market, introduced six new sophisticated glass wine bottle designs.

– November 2019 – Owens-Illinois set up a glass collection center at its headquarters for America Recycles Day. O-I collected the glass and hauled it to a Rumpke Recycling facility to be processed. Some of the recyclables will later be sent to O-I�s glass manufacturing sites in Zanesville, Ohio, and Lapel, Indiana, to be repurposed into fiberglass or new packages for wine and beer.

Investigator Observers Strong Growth in Specific Regions:

– Europe Market (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy)

– Center East and Africa Market (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa)

– South America Market (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

– North America Market (United States, Canada, Mexico)

– Asia Pacific Market (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia).

