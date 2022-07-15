“Give me 5 years and I’ll be bigger than all my colleagues, they all live fake lives” – Singer Portable declares (Video)

Popular Nigerian singer, Portable, has declared that he’ll be bigger than all his colleagues in five years while bragging about his achievements so far.

Portable stated in a new video making the rounds online that he had over 400 tracks on the web prior to his Zazu Zeh track that catapulted him to fame.

He went on to assert that he has more social media followers than most Nigerian celebrities. According to him, most celebrities who appear to have more followers than him and are verified on social media buy followers and fake verifications.

“E don tey wey me i don dey for this game, no be 10 years wey me I don dey sing , I get like 400 tracks online before I sing Zazu, check google. I don blow now e never reach 1 year, you know wetin I don carry, you know wetin worth give me five years I go big pass all the whole celebrities wey dey Nigeria. Go check them I get followers pass them, dem dey buy am ni, fake life, una use fake life kill una career”, he said in part.

Watch him speak below,

“I get followers pass most Nigerian celebrities” — Portable pic.twitter.com/irmDV2PYOO — . (@.) July 15, 2022

In other news, Portable has reacted after his colleague, Davido, reportedly unfollowed him on Instagram after he declared his support for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, and Governor Gboyega Oyetola, who is seeking re-election in Saturday’s gubernatorial election in Osun state.

It would be recalled that the controversial singer had taken to his social media pages to enjoin his fans to cast their votes for Oyetola in the Osun gubernatorial elections on Saturday, July 16, while showing the wads of cash he received on his visit to Oyetola.

Meanwhile, superstar singer Davido’s uncle, Senator Ademola Adeleke, is also running for governor of Osun under the People’s Democratic Party and has been actively involved in his campaign.

Well, Portable has now revealed that OBO unfollowed him on Instagram, presumably due to their clash of interests.

In a video he shared on his Instagram page, apparently shading Davido, he said he made his father and family rich, unlike “OBO”, who was born with a silver spoon.