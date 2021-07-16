Home NEWS Giroud breaks silence after leaving Chelsea
NEWSNews Africa

Giroud breaks silence after leaving Chelsea

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
giroud-breaks-silence-after-leaving-chelsea

Olivier Giroud on Friday, confirmed his Chelsea exit in an emotional farewell message to the club and its supporters.

The Blues have agreed a deal with AC Milan for Giroud.

And the France striker is already in Milan, where he will undergo medicals before signing a two-year deal.

Chelsea will get a transfer fee of around £2million for the 34-year-old.

Giroud agrees deal to leave Chelsea


Although AC Milan are yet to confirm the deal, Giroud wrote on social media: “To all the Blues, to my teammates, to all my coaches, to the whole club, a huge thank you for these special moments.

“I’m starting a new journey with a light and happy heart.

“Our victories in the FA Cup, Europa League and Champions League have been magnificent. Love Oli G.”

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Govt ruthlessly abusing Kanu’s rights, he must not...

Kidnap Informants To Die By Hanging In Niger,...

46-year-old woman abandoned in UNIOSUN teaching hospital in...

BREAKING: Controversial Islamic cleric, Sheik Kabara arrested, charged...

Magistrate court remands 3 for allegedly forging, issuing...

President Buhari to observe Eid-el-Kabir holiday in his...

Herdsmen: Katsina leads the way as Buhari approves...

COVID-19 Delta variant: Take extra caution, apply all...

Gov. Matawalle assents to LG repeal/re-enact laws

UEFA confirms venues for Champions League finals until...

Leave a Reply