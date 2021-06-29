“Girls wey no get anything do all categories of nonsense online” – Actor Ugezu slams broke girls

Popular Nollywood actor, Ugezu .J. Ugezu has averred that ladies who post all sort of nonsense on social media are broke and ugly.

According to him, these ladies do not have anything to offer, so they post all categories of nonsense online to attract attention from male followers.

Speaking further Ugezu noted that the beautiful young ladies working hard for their money, mostly post flowers, prayers and a picture of themselves sometimes.

Sharing his opinion with his fans and followers, he wrote,

“Na babes wey no even fine dey pop online always doing all categories of nonsense, girls wey no get anything. The real beautiful babes with frightening figures in their accounts do not even post anything serious… only flowers, prayers, wishes and etcetera. And one picture once in a while. Ndi Mmacha!”

See his post below,

His fans however took to the comment section to agree with him. An Instagram follower @jeunepatto wrote,

“It’s very true @ugezujugezu …one of the most prettiest female actress in Nollywood is not even on Instagram… Chineyre Ubah….she is very classy..but she no di post at all”.

@nnennayadike wrote, “Raw truth”.