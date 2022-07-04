Home ENTERTAINMENT “Girls only want my body and money” – BBNaija star, Neo reveals why he’s still single after breakup with Vee
"Girls only want my body and money" – BBNaija star, Neo reveals why he's still single after breakup with Vee

Reality TV star, Neo Akopufure, has revealed why he’s still single after his relationship with his co-reality star, Vee, hit the rocks.

It would be recalled that Neo and Vee were a power couple in the 2020 edition of Big Brother . and their relationship transcended the show into reality, and they would occasionally share loved-up pictures and threw massive surprises for each other on special occasions.

However, their relationship went south for reasons best known to them in January 2022 and it’s presumed that they have both been single since then.

On Sunday, July 3, a fan took to Twitter to give Neo a piece of advise and told him to start dating again because he’s not getting any younger.

“Nigga you should start dating you getting old”, the fan wrote.

In response, the Delta-born influencer said he is yet to find love because ladies are not genuinely interested in him and only want his money and body.

He responded,

“Ikr🥴


but these girls only want my body or my money, my heart no dey their agenda.”

A while ago, Vee seemingly hinted at why she and her ex-boyfriend, fellow reality star Neo Akpofure, parted ways.

Vee had taken to Twitter on Friday to tweet lyrics from her newly released track “Let them say“, but many assumed that the post was a dig at her estranged lover, Neo.

In the tweet, she spoke about choosing peace and gladly going her way. She added that other girls can have “him” now.

“I chose peace and gladly went my way. Other gyals can have you now.” The tweet read.

In what seemed like a counter shade, Neo wrote, “No go dey do pass yourself.”

