Girlfriend of young man killed during EndSARS protest narrates how his 'ghost' visited her to say goodbye and gave her his password
Girlfriend of young man killed during EndSARS protest narrates how his ‘ghost’ visited her to say goodbye and gave her his password

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
Derin, girlfriend of young man killed during EndSARS protest, Okechukwu Nathaniel has taken to Twitter to narrate an encounter she had with his ghost.

According to her, few days after her boyfriend passed away before he was laid to rest she needed his SuperHI password and mysteriously got it in her dream.

Derin who averred that spirituality is real and unexplained recounted how after Oke’s death he visited her to bid her final farewell.

Taking to the micro-blogging platform, Twitter she wrote,

“After Oke passed (before he was laid to rest), I needed his SuperHi password and I asked him. Anyway, I slept for a few hours and I got it. I can(t) explain how but I’m not making this up. Spirituality is real and unexplainable.

I have a lot more stories. From how I saw that something was about to happen to how he came around to say goodbye after passing the night before we identified his body. Whenever I think of these things, I randomly wonder what on earth. These are no coincidences”.

