girl-who-became-pregnant-at-13-and-claimed-her-10-year-old-boyfriend-was-responsible-is-pregnant-again

A teenage girl who became pregnant at age 13 and claimed that her 10-year-old boyfriend was responsible, is expecting another child.

The Russian girl, identified as Darya Sudnishnikova, from Zheleznogorsk in Krasnoyarsk Krai, broke the internet last year following news of her pregnancy.

Darya had claimed her boyfriend Ivan, who was 10 at the time and still in primary school, impregnated her. However, she later confessed that she was raped by another 14-year-old boy.

She gave birth to a healthy baby girl, named Emilia, in August 2020 at the age of 14.

In a new development, Darya who is now 15, said she recently took a pregnancy test and discovered that she is 6 weeks pregnant.

Speaking on a Telegram online channel, the distraught schoolgirl broke down in tears and said; “The father of this child is Maksim (her 17-year-old boyfriend), because for the past five or maybe even eight months I have had no other sexual partner.”

“I don’t know what to do, I really do not.



I cannot decide on an abortion, because I do not know exactly how many weeks.



If it is really six weeks, it is already a foetus



But I cannot have this baby because I clearly realise that I am unable to raise another child.



I already have one. I will not have any time for the second one,” she added.

Darya revealed that her mother and boyfriend were infuriated by the news.

Speaking about her mother’s reaction, Darya said, em>”She was deeply shocked and said: ‘Shall I beat you with a belt or…?’ I said – ‘No, please’.



Then she asked, ‘Who is the father?’ I said ‘Maksim’.”

She said her mother told her to take another pregnancy test and it also came out positive.

She also revealed that her boyfriend insulted her when he found out about the pregnancy. Darya reposted a message she received from her boyfriend which reads, “You are so stupid… You got pregnant and claim this is my child. You do not have brains at all…”