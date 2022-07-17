girl-held-under-uapa-writes-exam-from-jail

GUWAHATI : Nineteen-year-old

jailed

college student Barshashree Buragohain, who was arrested under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (

UAPA

) on charges of sedition for allegedly writing a poem supporting the Ulfa on Facebook, took the first paper of her second-semester undergraduate examination in Golaghat Central

Jail

on Saturday.

Barshashree, who is in jail for the last two

months

, was allowed to appear in the exam under Dibrugarh University following a

court

order. According to police, she was planning to join Ulfa. An executive magistrate and the jail superintendent monitored Barshashree while she wrote the paper.

