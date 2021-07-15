gillian-anderson-says-she-won’t-wear-a-bra-ever-again

Written by Rob Picheta, CNN

Gillian Anderson says she is “not wearing a bra anymore,” telling fans: “I don’t care if my breasts reach my belly button.”

“The Crown” actress told followers during a live question and answer session on Instagram: “I’m so lazy and I don’t wear a bra any more. I can’t wear a bra. I’m sorry, I don’t care if I reach my belly button, my breasts reach my belly button, I’m not wearing a bra anymore.”

The US-British actress concluded with a damning verdict of the undergarment, saying: “It’s just too f**king uncomfortable.”

Anderson, the former “X-Files” star whose role as a forthright sex therapist in the Netflix series “Sex Education” earned her scores of new fans, was answering a question from a fan about what outfits she wore during lockdown.

Her comment was picked up by a number of fans on social media, with one viral tweet declaring: “If two time Golden Globe and Emmy winning actress Gillian Anderson says no more bras, who are we to disagree.”

Anderson with Asa Butterfield in ‘Sex Education’ Credit: Sam Taylor/Netflix/May 25 Ep 1-55.dng/Sam Taylor/Netflix

Writer and social campaigner Nicky Clark praised Anderson in an opinion column for British newspaper The Independent, writing: “I applaud Gillian Anderson’s attitude to sagging breasts — it highlights our love-hate relationship with an item of clothing that is supposedly good for us, without necessarily being good to us.”

Anderson won a Golden Globe earlier this year for best supporting actress in a TV series, for her role as Margaret Thatcher in Netflix’s “The Crown.”

And she frequently demonstrates a relaxed attitude to the human form. Anderson is well-known among followers for sharing suggestive imagery on her Instagram page, alongside the hashtags #PenisoftheDay and #BoobiesoftheDay.

She has been cast as Eleanor Roosevelt in the upcoming Showtime Series “The First Lady.”