Gigi Hadid reveals precious keepsake she will pass down to daughter Khai – Geo News

Gigi Hadid has plans to give her personal pregnancy journal to her baby Khai one day

Gigi Hadid came forth sharing about a significant keepsake she will pass down to daughter Khai.



The supermodel has plans to give her personal pregnancy journal to her baby girl one day.

“During my pregnancy, I had one journal that I called my good journal and one journal that I called my bad journal,” Hadid told Harper’s Bazaar.

“They weren’t that literal, but one was more for the memories, for Khai. Maybe one day I’ll give her the bad journal just to be real about it,” she added.

Revealing what are contents of her journal, Hadid said, “Anxieties and days where I felt like, ‘Am I good enough to be a mom? I didn’t want to feel guilty about feeling those things or writing those things down. I just liked the separation.”

“I also have sketch pads where I’ll watercolor-sketch, and sometimes I end up writing there too,” she continued. “I write on the back of receipts and keep those in a notebook. I’m not particular about it, and my journals are everywhere around the house. I just pick up whichever one is closest to me and write.”