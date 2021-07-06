Gigi Hadid has a request for paparazzi and fans looking to photograph baby Khai – DAWN.com

Model Gigi Hadid recently took to Instagram and posted an earnest message for the paparazzi, press and fan accounts, asking them to respect her baby daughter’s privacy by blurring her face from all public images.

Hadid and partner Zayn Malik have actively avoided showing baby Khai’s face on social media and in public spaces since her birth in 2020. Although both parents have not shared pictures of Khai, Malik has shared a few details about what their daughter is like and his own adjustment to fatherhood after her birth.

In Hadid’s recent message, the model said that “[as] our baby grows up we have to realise that we can’t protect her from everything the way we wanted to and could when she was smaller”.

“She loves seeing the world!” she wrote. “On our most recent trip to New York, she has started to want her sun shade lifted up (something she is used to at home) and helps herself to it! She doesn’t understand why she’s covered in the city or what I’ve wanted to protect her from.”

Hadid emphasised that she also wants her daughter to see the city around her without experiencing “the stress of the media circus that comes with parents who are public figures.”

“I know the laws change state to state, and I’ve seen some paparazzi photos of kids in NYC with their faces blurred — but, from asking around, I believe that that comes down to the integrity of the photographer, publications, or fans sharing the images. I write this all to say: to the paparazzi, press, and beloved fan accounts, you know we have never intentionally shared our daughters face on social media. Our wish is that she can choose how to share herself with the world when she comes of age, and that she can live as normal of a childhood as possible, without worrying about a public image that she has not chosen,” Hadid wrote.

“It would mean the world to us, as we take our daughter to see and explore New York city and the world, if you could please, please, please blur her face out of the images, if and when she is caught on camera. I know it’s an extra effort but as a new mom, I just want the best for my baby, as all parents do… and I hope this can continue the conversation to protect minors in the media.”

It’s difficult enough to adjust to being a new parent as it is and we’re sure the added stress of protecting your child from the unwanted limelight makes it even more daunting. We hope fans and paparazzi alike listen to Hadid’s plea — a mom shouldn’t have to beg you for privacy for her child.