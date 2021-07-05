giants-unveil-city-connect-uniforms-featuring-golden-gate-bridge

Giants unveil City Connect uniforms with Golden Gate Bridge, fog originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

It might have seemed odd that the Giants announced their City Connect jerseys at 7 a.m. on a Monday morning, but when the pictures were released it actually made perfect sense. They had to do it before the marine layer lifted.

The Giants will wear special jerseys this weekend that are very, very fog-inspired. They are one of seven clubs participating in Nike’s MLB City Connect Series.

The uniforms are meant to represent the personality, values, customs and traditions of a fanbase, although these latest ones certainly focus more on the city itself. The jerseys have the Golden Gate bridge on the sleeves and feature fog seeping into the lettering, which was supposed to symbolize an iconic element of the city.

“It is a powerful combination of beauty, strength and intrigue which inspired this new design,” the Giants said in their statement.

You could argue the jerseys represent another part of San Francisco, although that’s probably not what Nike was going for. You could also argue that they were designed by Thanos, or that they pay homage to an Adam Sandler classic.

But instead we’ll just say, they could’ve been worse.

The Giants will wear the City Connect jerseys this weekend against the Washington Nationals and then for all Tuesday home games.

