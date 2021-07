Max Muncy of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrates as he heads home after hitting a solo home run against the San Francisco Giants during the third inning at Dodger Stadium on June 29, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Michael Owens/Getty Images

In June 2019, Max Muncy and Madison Bumgarner had an infamous exchange on the field after a Muncy homer, which was punctuated by Muncy telling the Giants pitcher, “If you don’t want to watch me watch the ball, you can go in the ocean and get it.”

The Dodgers have since made sure to bring up the exchange at every opportunity. Last February, they announced they’d be rolling out Muncy bobbleheads in March 2020 that clearly represented the Dodgers slugger during his argument with Bumgarner.