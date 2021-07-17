giants’-brandon-crawford-exits-with-apparent-hamstring-injury

Crawford exits Giants-Cards with apparent hamstring injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Brandon Crawford arguably has been the Giants’ MVP so far this season, and now both parties are holding their breath regarding an apparent injury to the shortstop.

Crawford swung at a pitch in the top of the eighth inning of the Giants’ game against the St. Louis Cardinals and grabbed the back of his left leg.

He stayed in the game, finished the at-bat and singled to right field. But as soon as he got to first base, he said something to coach Antoan Richardson, who waved to the Giants’ dugout.

Manager Gabe Kapler and senior director of athletic training Dave Groeschner immediately ran out to Crawford and soon after, he left the game with them.

The Giants can’t afford to lose Crawford for a significant amount of time, as they try to hold off the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres in the NL West race.

Shortstop isn’t a deep position for the Giants. If Crawford is forced to go on the Injured List, Thairo Estrada likely would get a bulk of the time there. Mauricio Dubon could be recalled from Triple-A Sacramento.

Crawford, 34, is having a resurgent 2021 season, hitting .289/.363/.552 with 18 homers and 58 RBI. He was selected to his third career All-Star Game and played a few innings in the Midsummer Classic earlier this week.