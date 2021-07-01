Giannis, Trae Young out for Eastern Conference finals Game 5 – The Athletic

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young are both out for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals Thursday night. Antetokounmpo was ruled out by the Bucks on Wednesday with a hyperextended left knee while a source told The Athletic Thursday that Young will miss his second consecutive game with a bone bruise in his right foot.

Antetokounmpo underwent an MRI and subsequent examination in Milwaukee on Wednesday which confirmed the hyperextended left knee. The two-time Most Valuable Player had no structural damage to his left knee, a source confirmed to The Athletic, as first reported by ESPN.

“When you talk about the range of possibilities, I think where this has landed has to be looked at as a positive,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “It’s still a really difficult fall. … It’s part of sport, part of the playoffs, but we’ll manage it, both from a Giannis perspective, a team perspective.”

Hawks center Clint Capela (right eye inflammation) is also listed as questionable for Game 5, which is Thursday in Milwaukee at 8:30 p.m. ET. Milwaukee and Atlanta are tied at two games apiece.

Antetokounmpo left in the third quarter of the Bucks’ 110-88 loss Tuesday in Game 4 after hyperextending his left knee and did not return to the game.

After colliding with Capela, Antetokounmpo went down and immediately grabbed at his left leg. His brother, Thanasis, helped him off the court. Antetokounmpo stopped at the tunnel and grabbed at his knee, but was able to walk to the locker room without assistance.

He had 14 points on 7-of-10 shooting and eight rebounds in 24 minutes before leaving the game. Antetokounmpo is averaging 28.2 points and 12.7 rebounds per game in the postseason.

Young suffered what the team called a right ankle sprain late in the third quarter of Sunday’s Game 3 loss. He is averaging 29.8 points and 9.5 assists in 15 postseason games, including 32.7 points and six assists in this series.