Giannis, Trae Young out for Eastern Conference finals Game 5 – The Athletic

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young are both out for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals Thursday night. Antetokounmpo was ruled out by the Bucks on Wednesday with a hyperextended left knee while a source told The Athletic Thursday that Young will miss his second consecutive game with a bone bruise in his right foot.
Antetokounmpo underwent an MRI and subsequent examination in Milwaukee on Wednesday which confirmed the hyperextended left knee. The two-time Most Valuable Player had no structural damage to his left knee, a source confirmed to The Athletic, as first reported by ESPN.
“When you talk about the range of possibilities, I think where this has landed has to be looked at as a positive,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said. “It’s still a really difficult fall. … It’s part of sport, part of the playoffs, but we’ll manage it, both from a Giannis perspective, a team perspective.”
Hawks center Clint Capela (right eye inflammation) is also listed as questionable for Game 5, which is Thursday in Milwaukee at 8:30 p.m. ET. Milwaukee and Atlanta are tied at two games apiece.
Antetokounmpo left in the third quarter of the Bucks’ 110-88 loss Tuesday in Game 4 after hyperextending his left knee and did not return to the game.
After colliding with Capela, Antetokounmpo went down and immediately grabbed at his left leg. His brother, Thanasis, helped him off the court. Antetokounmpo stopped at the tunnel and grabbed at his knee, but was able to walk to the locker room without assistance.
He had 14 points on 7-of-10 shooting and eight rebounds in 24 minutes before leaving the game. Antetokounmpo is averaging 28.2 points and 12.7 rebounds per game in the postseason.
Young suffered what the team called a right ankle sprain late in the third quarter of Sunday’s Game 3 loss. He is averaging 29.8 points and 9.5 assists in 15 postseason games, including 32.7 points and six assists in this series.
Giannis’ injury outlook
Virginia Zakas, Inside Injuries: Giannis suffered a severe hyperextension as the defender made contact with his lower leg when his foot was firmly planted.
Hyperextension is really a mechanism of injury, not a diagnosis, and there is a wide range of possible outcomes. An MRI showed that all ligaments are intact. This is a best-case scenario, but it doesn’t mean that he will be ready to play anytime soon.
With this type of injury, there is likely a bone bruise along with a mild to moderate ligament sprain. Given how deep we are in the playoffs, I’m sure Antetokounmpo will want to try to play, but he is more than likely going to miss the rest of this series.
If the Bucks do advance, it will be difficult for him to return in the finals. His risk of re-injury will also be very high. He is going to be dealing with a lot of inflammation, pain and tightness in that knee.
Which player is the Bucks’ X-factor without Giannis?
Eric Nehm, Bucks beat writer: If Antetokounmpo cannot play, the Bucks’ hopes of stealing the series will rest at the feet of Khris Middleton. He has been with Antetokounmpo for eight seasons and is the Bucks’ second-leading scorer behind Antetokounmpo for the last four seasons. He has been named an All-Star twice in the last three seasons.
Middleton is the one that has to step up and take control in this moment and lead the Bucks. If he can do it, it will be one of his greatest accomplishments as a Buck.
Which team is better equipped to play without their star?
Seth Partnow, NBA league analyst: Offensively, the adjustment should be much easier for the Bucks. Not only do they have Middleton ready to take on a larger load, but Middleton has frequently been Milwaukee’s closer even when Antetokounmpo is available.
They might even be able to replicate some of the inside-out style Antetokounmpo drives by utilizing Brook Lopez more on the block while allowing Bobby Portis to take Lopez’s spot spacing the floor.
The Hawks’ offense is perhaps the most heliocentric in the league, give or take Dallas. Young finished second in possession time, ninth in scoring usage and third in both playmaking and total usage on the season. Atlanta’s offense has only become more reliant on him during the postseason.
In contrast, the Hawks are likely better equipped to play defensively without Young than the Bucks are without Antetokounmpo. Young annually grades out as one of the bigger defensive liabilities in the league. We saw in Game 4 how a bigger lineup with Kevin Huerter or Bogdan Bogdanovic handling the ball and Cam Reddish inserted into the lineup could be more effective.
Meanwhile going from Antetokounmpo to Portis is an enormous defensive downgrade, exacerbated by the degree to which Milwaukee’s scheme requires Antetokounmpo’s ability to rotate to fill gaps all over the floor.
