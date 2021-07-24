Giannis offered free Culver’s for life after NBA championship win – Channel3000.com – WISC-TV3

July 23, 2021 2:15 PM Jaymes Langrehr Posted: July 23, 2021 2:15 PM

SHOREWOOD, Wis. — It may not be the Chick-fil-A Giannis Antetokounmpo has been angling for, but another fast food chain is offering the NBA Finals MVP free meals for life.

Culver’s says the manager of its Shorewood location in suburban Milwaukee is offering him all the Butterburgers and custard he can eat.

@giannis_an34 How about one better? Culver’s of Shorewood co-owner George Dimitropoulos would be honored to offer you free food for life. Your loyalty to our home state is inspiring! Shoot us a DM so we can connect. pic.twitter.com/WOFdzcf4zg — Culver’s Restaurants (@culvers) July 23, 2021

Antetokounmpo caused a stir online earlier this week when he went on Instagram Live the morning after the Bucks’ NBA championship win while he and his girlfriend went through the Chick-fil-A drive-thru.

After ordering 50 chicken nuggets and a mixture of lemonade and Sprite, Giannis jokingly pushed the manager of the location for free Chick-fil-A for life. The manager told him they could talk about it if he won another championship next season.

