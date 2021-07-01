Giannis Antetokounmpo injury update: Bucks star out for Game 5 vs. Hawks with knee injury – CBS Sports

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo left Game 4 against the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night after suffering a hyperextended left knee during the third quarter of the contest. The injury occurred when Antetokounmpo went up to block an alley-oop attempt by Clint Capela, and the two-time MVP landed hard on his left leg and injured his knee in the process. Although an MRI confirmed he suffered no structural damage to his left knee and his ligaments remain intact, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Bucks announced Antetokounmpo will be out for Game 5.

Antetokounmpo was down on the court for several moments after the fall, and he was eventually helped back to Milwaukee’s locker room. He returned to the Bucks’ bench briefly during the third quarter, but he headed back to the locker room again after a few moments. He was eventually ruled out for the remainder of the game due to a left knee hyperextension.

You can see the play where the injury occurred below:

Before exiting the game, Antetokounmpo had 14 points and eight rebounds in 24 minutes of action. However, once he went down, the Hawks quickly pulled away from the Bucks to even the series up at two games apiece.

While the Bucks can take solace in knowing that Antetokoumpo’s injury isn’t as severe as some may have originally thought, not having him on the floor for Game 5 is a significant blow.