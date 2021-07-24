-
Associated Press
NBC quickly hires Maria Taylor after her departure from ESPN
Maria Taylor has joined NBC less than a week after her contract with ESPN expired. NBC formally made the announcement during its primetime Olympic show Friday before a replay of the opening ceremony. ESPN and Taylor announced Wednesday that they could not agree on a new contract.
ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports
Sports books reportedly brace for an Aaron Rodgers retirement
Las Vegas usually knows what’s going on. On Aaron Rodgers, Las Vegas reportedly thinks it knows what he’ll be doing next week. Via Bill Huber of SI.com, multiple sports books believe Rodgers will announce his retirement before Wednesday’s initial practice of training camp. Per Huber, Westgate Superbook has “closed all its NFC North markets, including [more]
ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports
Cole Beasley essentially dares Bills to cut him
Bills receiver Cole Beasley, the NFL player who has become the most vocal when it comes to anti-vaccination concerns and conspiracy theories, was at it again today on Twitter. At one point, he essentially dared the Bills to cut him. In response to a tweet suggesting that the Bills would be wise to dump Beasley, [more]
Sportico
Booker, Middleton, Holiday Join a USA Basketball Team in Disarray
Just days after the NBA Finals ended and the Bucks vanquished the Suns in six games, Devin Booker of Phoenix and Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton of Milwaukee have united on the same side, joining the U.S. men’s basketball squad at the Tokyo Olympics. Team USA opens tournament play Sunday against France. The gold medal […]