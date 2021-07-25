Ghost Recon Breakpoint Adds Tomb Raider Crossover For 20th Anniversary – Screen Rant

Ubisoft’s Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint is getting a Tomb Raider crossover as part of the series’ twentieth-anniversary celebration. The first Ghost Recon entry, simply titled Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon, released in 2001 on PC to commercial success, spawning what is now a long-running video game franchise that spans multiple platforms.

Unlike many other Tom Clancy games, the Ghost Recon IP is not based on any of the author’s preexisting literature. The most recent title, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint, released in 2019 and is a follow-up to 2017’s Ghost Recon Wildlands. Both games received generally mixed reviews, the latter skewing more negatively as a result of its intrusive microtransactions, and inconsistent gameplay. Despite the game’s problems, publisher Ubisoft decided to support and fix Breakpoint rather than abandon it. The game has since received a slew of added modes, updates, and live events. A 2021 content roadmap for Breakpoint was unveiled back in April, teasing a Tomb Raider Treasure Hunt Easter Egg.

On July 22, the official Ghost Recon Twitter account shared an image that shows some of the content that Ghost Recon Breakpoint players can expect as part of the twentieth-anniversary celebration, including a Tomb Raider Relics of the Ancients Treasure Hunt (via PCGamesN). Aside from a chilled treasure chest resting against a snowy background, it’s unclear what else players can expect from the crossover. More details are sure to follow soon, which will clarify whether Tomb Raider‘s iconic protagonist, Lara Croft, or weapons from her arsenal, will appear in Breakpoint.

Hey Ghosts! Here is a glimpse of what’s to come for our 20th Anniversary. We are looking forward to celebrating your passion and love for Ghost Recon during the rest of 2021! pic.twitter.com/wHYqEtKZx3 — Ghost Recon (@GhostRecon) July 22, 2021

The twentieth anniversary event also features community celebrations, including community contests, free giveaways, and a Ghost Recon Anniversary Showcase. The next Breakpoint live event, the title of which was redacted in the roadmap back in April, is called Operation Motherland. It features the return of Karen Bowman, a character from Ghost Recon Wildlands who’s already been referenced in Breakpoint. There are still no official dates for any of the events or updates mentioned, so players who wish to participate in any of the contests or giveaways should keep an eye out for drops on social media.

It could be argued that Ubisoft should have abandoned Breakpoint long ago rather than continue to support the game years after its inelegant launch, especially considering the stiff competition in the live-service space from games like Destiny 2, which is currently teasing its new Witch Queen expansion. Nevertheless, Ubisoft has stood firm in its approach, and players who enjoy the game’s steady content stream are certainly pleased. This new content might even entice people who were interested in the game but who never gave it a chance.

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint is available on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Stadia.

Source: Ghost Recon/Twitter, PCGamesN





